‘FNCS’ to kick off November with a $ 5 million prize

The Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) Grand royale is the competitive event of Fortnite biggest of the year and will kick off in November with a $ 5 million jackpot up for grabs. This trios-focused tournament starts in a few weeks. If you are interested in competing or watching, here is what you need to know about the event.

Fortnite players who want to participate in this tournament must start registering to begin the group stage. One of the best things is that the winner will get something like $ 5 million. If you want to be part of it, I recommend that you talk to your friends and start training in a trio.

The Grand royale It will take place over two weekends in November, and the first will take place from November 11 to 14, players must start showing up just before November 10 to be able to participate for the millions of dollars at stake.









As usual, teams will have three hours to complete up to 10 rounds and earn as many points as they can under the usual system of earning points for wins, eliminations, and highest ranked rounds. The top 33 teams by region will gain automatic entry to the second weekend of rounds through the Victory Pathwhile the other 67 teams will move to the Reload Path.

On Reload Path, teams can fight their way back into the tournament with greater effort, but they must be one of the top eight teams in their region based on a scoring system similar to that of the first round. There will be three separate three-hour blocks available for players who qualify to recharge to choose.

Once all qualifiers have been determined, the second weekend (November 20-21) will be for the FNCS Grand Royale Finals. Each day will host six individual rounds, although the second and final day comes with the added touch of double points, for which Victory Royales will be worth 60 points and each elimination will be worth four points.