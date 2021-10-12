Flattering haircuts for round faces

Since last month, searches for the “best haircuts for round faces” have risen 4,250% on Google. This may have to do with the fact that many of us are after the best cuts according to the shape of our face.

For those with rounder faces (those where the width, at the level of the cheekbones, is approximately the same as the length of the face) will know that getting a correct hairstyle is key to balance and stylize the proportions.

“With rounded faces, you need to create points of interest and angles in the haircut to lengthen the face “, says Dom Seeley by Color Wow’s international creative director.” Longer hair is best suited for this face shape also for that reason, and it is always better to style with waves soft, adding body and volume. This can help open up the cheekbones and jawline, and add width and angles to help offset roundness. “

Stylist Frederic Fekkai is also a fan of creating sharpness and good angles to smooth. the shape of a round face. He suggests “longer layers and pixie cutsAs good options. “I love the bangs and longer hair to help minimize roundness,” she says. “And a good tip is to style your hair to the side.” When it comes to bangs, keep it long and loose, rather than ultrashort, as this is more flattering for this face type.

Meanwhile, a smart color app is a great way to style a round face and add dimension to all haircuts, while the right color makes the layers more prominent.

“I love applying color close to the face; We do it a lot in the living room, ”says star colourist Nicola Clarke, who works at John Frieda, London. “It doesn’t necessarily have to be dramatic, just a subtle difference in the overall color will add contrast and give an illusion of texture without layers.” It’s like shining a light on your face, and it also makes the skin look younger and more luminous.

Follow the directions of Mila Kunis, Gemma Chan, Kirsten Dunst and Selena Gomez, all with their best hairstyles adapted to their rounded faces:

Mila Kunis

Soft waves and lighter shades near the face. Photo: John Shearer / Getty Images.

Kirsten dunst

A natural bob. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images.

Kate bosworth

In “balayage”. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images.

Emma Stone

Strategically placed bangs. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images.

Cameron Diaz

In flowing waves in the style of Farrah Fawcett.





Photo: Dave M. Benett / Getty Images.

Gemma Chan

In this case the volume is at the bottom. Photo: Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images.

drew Barrymore

With stylized curls but with an “efortless” appearance. Photo: Jason Kempin / Getty Images.

Michelle Williams

With a modern pixie cut. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images.

Selena Gomez

That reaches the shoulders. Photo: Jesse Grant / Getty Images.

Miranda kerr

Notice the lighter lock near the face. Photo: Jun Sato / Getty Images.

Jennifer hudson

Highlighted natural volume. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images.

Article originally published in Vogue UK, vogue.co.uk.