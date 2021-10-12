Executives from Exporta Technologies visited exporting companies in Guanajuato in the company of COFOCE. – Dependencies Newsletters

The Coordinator for the Promotion of Foreign Trade (COFOCE), made a tour of Guanajuato with executives of the Exporta Technologies digital platform. On the agenda of this tour, the municipalities of: San Miguel de Allende, Dolores Hidalgo, Moroleón, Uriangato, León and San Francisco del Rincón were visited.

The COFOCE team accompanied Exporta visitors to meet companies in the textile, handicrafts and hats sectors; which are products of international interest.

The tour of Guanajuato was carried out from September 29 to October 1 of the present, being the first day on which the official signing of the agreement between COFOCE and Exporta Technologies was carried out, and then departing to visit Guanajuato companies that have the potential to be benefited by these initiatives.

The objectives with the visits to companies were to know them according to their productive capacity, their development capacities and their exportable offer. Exporta’s management team came to listen to the doubts of Guanajuato businessmen interested in joining this B2B digital platform.

The profiles of companies that are looking at Exporta Technologies, to participate in the benefits provided by the platform, are that they have the production and product capacity so that buyers from all over the world can communicate directly with companies and place their orders, In other words, the platform would be the digital medium by which they are made known to international buyers and can negotiate in real time.

During the business agenda with companies from Guanajuato, Italmex, Algebasa, Eva Green, Bordados Michel, Talavera JMB, Doxidi, Taos, Originals of papier-mâché, RD Pinter Workshop, Arte San Gabriel, Artesanías María Isabel, Talavera Amora, Grupo Castillo visited , Artesanías Castillo, Artsoba and Grupo Impression Textil JM, the latter located in San Francisco del Rincón which became the first company in our State to carry out a wholesale business with the help of this B2B marketplace.









This Guanajuato company demonstrated to the Exporta team that it has the capacity to satisfy the demand of international markets; This reinforces that the agreement made with COFOCE was a good strategic alliance for our State because its objective is to generate better international business opportunities for a large part of the business community in our region.

“We learned about the specific needs of entrepreneurs, not only in the technology side but also in the logistics area, where we as Exporta Technologies will develop an infrastructure to support and satisfy those needs, so that they can export without major problems.

We hope to continue cultivating our alliance with COFOCE and elevate Guanajuato within the Exporta Technologies buyer network as one of the most important states in Mexico and Latin America. “ commented Kenny vargas, Operations and Logistics Manager at Exporta Technologies.

