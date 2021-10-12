EVE Online players help in the development of a vaccine against Covid-19, contributing the equivalent of 330 years of research

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Coverage / Instagram / Discord

The gaming communities On-line, sometimes they can achieve wonderful things not only in the environment of their games, but also outside of them such as collections for charity, support for certain causes that mobilize the interest of users and from time to time work for the benefit of humanity as the community of EVE-Online.

And it is that within this game there are so-called events Project Discovery, activities which are focused on assisting scientists in a real way, since the players help in the collection of data and manual work that would otherwise hinder a pace of work more accelerated.

There have been several Project Discovery in the history of this title, which have always been focused on the aid of scientific research. On this occasion, the players had to mark groups of cells and enclose them in different polygons for further analysis.

In this way the players of EVE- Online have provided the equivalent of an incredible amount of 330 years of research that would have taken without your support, an incredible amount saved in the creation of the all-important vaccine against Coronavirus.









Examples of player work

