EVE Online: CCP Games Launches EVE Academy to Help Newbies and Beginners

On the occasion of E3, the CCP Games developers behind the game EVE Online made an appearance in the PC Gaming Show to make up for the cancellation of their convention, the EVE Fanfest.

Launched in France in 2014, EVE Online is a complex MMO, but if we stayed there we would be falling VERY short. In fact, the peculiarity of the game is that the players have control over … almost everything. In other words, the game has a strong sandbox dimension that leaves the possibility to anyone to create their own rules according to their wishes, going from the current laws to the economy. All these elements make EVE Online a difficult to access game for newbies and beginners .

CCP Games, concerned about the well-being of new pilots venturing into this universe, have decided to create a website, theEVE Academy, whose sole purpose is to guide beginners through New Eden.

Help for beginners

Because players make the most of their gaming experience when they have specific goals in mind and not just when they have a thirst for discovery, the developers have created the EVE Academy. This site is designed to be a true encyclopedia that gathers all the essential information about the different races available in the game and the possibilities you need to know before embarking on the adventure.

To ensure that newbies can land in New Eden without a hitch, CCP Games turned to veteran players who have different professions and specializations in the game.

This information allows EVE Academy to guide beginners on many topics and mechanics of EVE Online, here are a series of examples of the different topics available on the site:









Getting started : collects information about the character creation , The different careers available as well as a presentation of the AI ​​”Aura”.

Career : an overview of the four different career paths , each of which offers a unique gaming experience.

Activities : There are many things you can do in EVE Online. Among Pvp , exploration , building an industrial corporation, and the different empires it is possible to join, these are all different activities and information that can get newbie players dizzy.

Aspirations – A presentation of the different goals that players can try to achieve.

This site can be translated to English, German, Russian, French and Japanesei.e. all languages ​​currently available in EVE Online. Of course, the developers have announced that the information available on the site will be reviewed periodically and that new themes will be available soon.