Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeCelebrity"Eternals": release date, synopsis and context of the next Marvel movie |...
Celebrity

“Eternals”: release date, synopsis and context of the next Marvel movie | UCM | MCU | Premiere | Cinema | Marvel Studios | Phase 4 | Avengers | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

By Sonia Gupta
0
54




The coronavirus affected the development of the Cinematic Universe of Marvel. “Black Widow” was expected to hit theaters in April 2020 as the first phase 4 film after the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame.” However, the calendar had to move due to the closure of cinemas due to the pandemic.

Natasha Romanova’s tape hit theaters only in July of this year. This was followed by the premiere of “Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings” and the Disney Plus series. Now is the time to introduce the most powerful characters in the Marvel universe: the Eternal.

After the defeat of Thanos, a new threat arrives on Earth but not from outer space but from the same past that formed civilizations. “Eternals” will explain how humans became so intelligent thanks to the intervention of the Eternals, but the planet is in danger from the return of the Devians.

Release date

“Eternals” was initially set to premiere on November 6, 2020; However, the coronavirus situation forced to move the premiere to November 5 in the United States. It should hit theaters in Peru on the first Thursday of that month (November 4).




No further delays are expected in the development of the UCM. If you haven’t seen “Shang-Chi” yet, you’ll be able to watch the film for free on November 12 on Disney Plus. Then you can go to the cinemas to enjoy “Eternals”.

Distribution

  • Angelina Jolie
  • Gemma Chan
  • Kumail Nanjiani
  • Kit harington
  • Richard Madden
  • Lauren Ridloff
  • Brian Tyree Henry
  • Salma Hayek
  • Lia mchugh
  • Don lee
  • Barry keoghan

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.


Previous articleFortnite and Balenciaga: a clothing collaboration of more than € 800
Next articleZendaya says she admires Tom Holland for his work as Spider-Man
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv