“Eternals”: release date, synopsis and context of the next Marvel movie | UCM | MCU | Premiere | Cinema | Marvel Studios | Phase 4 | Avengers | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

The coronavirus affected the development of the Cinematic Universe of Marvel. “Black Widow” was expected to hit theaters in April 2020 as the first phase 4 film after the premiere of “Avengers: Endgame.” However, the calendar had to move due to the closure of cinemas due to the pandemic.

Natasha Romanova’s tape hit theaters only in July of this year. This was followed by the premiere of “Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings” and the Disney Plus series. Now is the time to introduce the most powerful characters in the Marvel universe: the Eternal.

After the defeat of Thanos, a new threat arrives on Earth but not from outer space but from the same past that formed civilizations. “Eternals” will explain how humans became so intelligent thanks to the intervention of the Eternals, but the planet is in danger from the return of the Devians.

Release date

“Eternals” was initially set to premiere on November 6, 2020; However, the coronavirus situation forced to move the premiere to November 5 in the United States. It should hit theaters in Peru on the first Thursday of that month (November 4).









No further delays are expected in the development of the UCM. If you haven’t seen “Shang-Chi” yet, you’ll be able to watch the film for free on November 12 on Disney Plus. Then you can go to the cinemas to enjoy “Eternals”.

Distribution

Angelina Jolie

Gemma Chan

Kumail Nanjiani

Kit harington

Richard Madden

Lauren Ridloff

Brian Tyree Henry

Salma Hayek

Lia mchugh

Don lee

Barry keoghan

Listen to Dale Play on Spotify and Spreaker. Follow the program every Sunday on our available audio platforms.