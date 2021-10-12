Emmy Awards: Kate Winslet and Olivia Colman: Two Very Different ‘Queens’ But Equally Successful at the Emmy Awards | Film and Television

Kate winslet and Olivia colman They have been two of the great queens of the emmy awards. The first raised the statuette to best leading actressl in a Television Miniseries or Telefilm by Mare of Easttown, the first time you get this award; for his part, The Crown It swept through virtually every dramatic category, including acting, where Colman earned his first Emmy for embodying the Queen isabel II in its mature stage. It was the fourth time that the British had applied for this award) the first three were for The Night Manager, Fleabag and again, The Crown), and at last luck smiled at him.

«I want to acknowledge all my colleagues nominated in this decade who trafficking in women who should support each other. I support you, I greet you. I am proud of all of you, “she said. Kate winslet on stage, after recovering from his nerves as soon as he stood behind the microphone.

«You created an imperfect, flawed middle-aged mother and made us all feel valuable», Added the popular actress of Titanic (winner of a Oscar by The reader) regarding Brad Ingelsby, creator of Mare of Easttown, the miniseries for which she received this recognition and which, in addition to best actress, also garnered best supporting actress (Julianne Nicholson), Best Supporting Actor (Evan Peters) and the one with the best production design.

For her part, actress Olivia Colman decided to remember her father during her very brief acceptance speech. «I will be brief because I am crying. I wish my dad had been here to see this, “exclaimed the actress visibly moved. The father. «I lost it during the COVID-19 and I know he would have loved this, ”he said before getting off the pulpit with tears in his throat.

The motivational speeches did not remain in these two legends of the cinema: the actris Gillian Anderson (File X), who embodied Margaret Thatcher on The CrownShe also won an Emmy for best guest actress, something she appreciated remembering her talent agent, who was the one who always reminded her that she had a knack for acting when she thought she wasn’t good at acting. Who unfortunately left with empty hands was Anya Taylor-Joy, who started as one of the favorites with Lady’s Gambit, which did win the Emmy for best miniseries.









