Emma Watson, on the doubts she had at the end of the ‘Harry Potter’ saga

‘Harry Potter‘was one of the great successes on the big screen with a magnificent adaptation of the magical world created by JK Rowling to the movies. Despite the fantastic reception that each of the eight installments had, they were not spared from controversy and the problem lies in the number of films.

While it is true that JK Rowling only wrote seven books about the boy who survived, in the movies the decision was made to divide the last book in two. This was very controversial and many thought it was a choice based on getting every last penny out of this saga. In fact even the own Emma Watson agreed with this theory: “At first, honestly, I thought, ‘Oh my god’, because when it was announced we were still with the sixth movie,” the actress said in Collider.

She continues: “At that point I was, ‘Oh my, three more movies.’ I was so overwhelmed, I thought it was too much. I was like, ‘Is this a cash digger? ‘ She was very cynical and very doubtful about this decision. Being honest, I was not immediately impressed“.

But later Emma Watson ended up asking for explanations and it seems that it was more than necessary to divide the book into two parts: “But then I thought about it and I spoke to David, the producers And they said, ‘Look, there’s no way we could put it all into one movie, it wouldn’t be like the book.’

"We're not even sure it can be called Deathly Hallows because we do not know if we can put that part of the story because we have focused on getting the horcruxes and destroying them. Maybe I have to have a different name, it would be crazy. 'And I said,' Well, well, '"Emma explains.









And he ends by counting: “The moment I saw the logic behind that decision I realized that that was the way it had to be done. So yeah, it made all the sense in the world and I was behind it. Although it is true that at first I had my doubts. “

