Draper James x Lands by Reese Witherspoon in bed together – World Water Day – EzAnime.net

Draper James and Reese Witherspoon’s Lands’ End are back together.

This time around, the lifestyle brand started by the actress and producer and the Wisconsin-based American retailer are adding sleepwear, nightwear, household items and even pet products to the mix.

The Draper James x Lands’ End expansion includes pet clothing and other pet products. Courtesy photo

“Our furry babies should be a part of those Christmas photos too,” Chieh Tsai, Lands’ End Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, told WWD. “We have flannel dog shirts and dog bandanas and pet beds to match the whole family.”

Its southern charm meets American in the 45-piece collection (the third of the duo), which includes duvets, bed covers, blankets, towels, flannel pajamas, slippers, socks, sleep masks, bags and more on men. , Women and children.

Reese Witherspoon in pieces from the Draper James x Lands’ End collaboration. Courtesy photo

“It’s feminine, but it’s also casual and refined,” said Kathryn Sukey, Design Director at Draper James. “That’s something that was a part of Reese’s life growing up. His grandmother used to say to him a lot, ‘look good, feel good, do it good’. That is part of the brand. We know that our girl is feminine, but not too complicated. She doesn’t want anything that requires a lot of artificial effort. It really has to feel a bit effortless.

“And this collection is quite timely, although people are starting to emerge [from quarantine] and they are vaccinated, ”he continued. “The pandemic really showed us how important it is to create this beautiful home space for yourself and make your home a sanctuary.”

Tsai added that even with consumers making more in-person appearances these days, the hybrid lifestyle is here to stay.

“The house is a multipurpose space now; you have work there. It is an entertainment space. You want to relax there. It is the space of your heart, ”he said. “And people want to be comfortable in all those moments and surrounded by things that make them feel good, because everything else outside is uncomfortable.”

The latest Draper James x Lands' End collection includes pieces for men and boys. Courtesy photo









Draper James and Lands’ End first teamed up in May 2020 with a collection of women’s swimwear, followed by a second installment the following May. Each time, consumers who came to the collaboration ended up shopping among the assortments, exceeding expectations, Tsai said. So much so that the two brands wanted to expand into other categories.

“For us at Lands’ End, sleepwear was always such a strong category for us,” he said. “And also, the climate is changing; people are settling in for the holidays, going indoors for the fall. We thought that the dream and the home were a perfect and natural evolution.

The latest Draper James x Lands’ End collection includes matching nightwear for the entire family, plus household items and pet clothing. Courtesy photo

The partnership also helps Draper James, who Witherspoon founded in 2015, scale, while attracting a younger demographic to the iconic Lands’ End brand, which tends to resonate with an older audience.

“And what we’ve been seeing, what makes us very optimistic, is that there is still a huge appetite in both retail streams and environments,” Sukey said. “The Draper James girl loves what we’re doing with Lands’ End. And then the girl from Lands’ End loves what we’re doing with Draper James.

Tsai added that although the collection is limited edition, both companies will use the sleepwear and home goods launch as a test for future expansions in the same categories.

Sleepwear and home furnishings from the latest Draper James x Lands’ End collection. Courtesy photo

The Draper James x Lands ‘End collection, launching today, will be available at draperjames.com and landsend.com, as well as all three Draper James stores and all 31 Lands’ End retail stores. The garments come in sizes XS to 3XL for women, XS to 2XL for men, and sizes 2 to 20 for children, with prices ranging from $ 11.95 to $ 239.95.

A portion of the proceeds from the collection will go to Girls Inc., a non-profit organization that supports girls.