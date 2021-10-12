Did they use your photos for OnlyFans? So you can report fake Instagram

On Instagram a phenomenon is constantly recorded that mainly affects women inside of platform: unknown people create a False account and supplants the identity of the user with a link yet false profile on the platform adult content OnlyFans.

Many women have been affected by this situation, and should turn to their contact list to report massively the False accountHowever, there is a more effective way to achieve this.

The user from Twitter @marniebum shared a thread where he explains several steps to follow to report and unsubscribe from fake accounts, as well as the phishing website where the goal is to get sensitive information out of men seeking sexual content.

“If your photo and user on Ig was stolen saying you have onlyfans / top4fans or you know someone who happened to him, this information interests you,” Marniebum tweeted.

The tweeter commented that this action is a crime, since in addition to stealing information to impersonate women on Instagram, they use a page in the platform Wix to get Bank information of the unwary.

Recently we have seen different contacts of friends asking to report an account in ig where they pretend to be them. They are “new” accounts with special content and a link to access 18+ photos and videos and they look something like this. pic.twitter.com/9YLZpe3pGt





– Marisha (@marniebum) October 1, 2021 He recommended to his followers that in addition to reporting the false Instagram account, the phishing page should be reported.

1.- Copy the Url that appears in the fake profile of Instagram

2.- Search in Google the term “Wix report phishing “

That is why it is not only important to report instagram users, you also have to report the wix or WordPress page. The first thing is to copy the URL of the page, in Google search Wix Report PHISHING pic.twitter.com/aPUZB7CEKD – Marisha (@marniebum) October 1, 2021 3.- Enter the link and make the report, pasting the link of the false page

4.- Wait for Wix confirm the report and then erasing the page.

After this, the people behind the account theft and scam lose their phishing site.

It also recommends not blocking accounts from Instagram once reported, as the movements you make can be tracked.

It is common that after several reports the account deletes the photo and changes its name to avoid being detected by the support service of the platformHowever, after a few days he again impersonates another account.