Did Ben Affleck ruin the Batman franchise? This is George Clooney

George Clooney hired Ben Affleck to act in “The Tender Bar,” film that he directed, produced and that he just presented during a premiere in Los Angeles, California, and that will premiere on December 17 in theaters in New York.

During an interview he gave to Variety, He was asked several aspects about the film, among them, why it took so long to work with Affleck again and his answer surprised everyone.

“I didn’t want to work with him, for obvious reasons. He ruined the ‘Batman’ franchise that I had made so solid. “ declared.









Clooney’s comment is alluding to the movie “Justice League” (2007), by Joss Whedon, which received a negative review from specialists, while at the box office it was considered a failure, so many fans of the bat consider that Ben Affleck’s Batman, has been the worst of all.

However, George Clooney’s opinion is nothing more than a joke, as he himself admits that the film “Batman and Robin“That he starred in in 1997, was the one that ended the Batman franchise. Even, you mentioned that you are very ashamed of itTo such an extent that his wife is forbidden to see that production.

