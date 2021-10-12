Counter Strike, Destiny 2, Warframe, which one is your favorite?

We collect several shooting games for you to play without spending a single euro.

One of the most important genres in the world of video games is that of shooters. Shooting games have always concentrated many players and their action and fun they are still present today. As the Internet came to video games, the multiplayer scene of these games was gaining weight and it is a genre that concentrates millions of players every day.

And we have a lot of evidence. For example, the Call of Duty saga continues with a iron health And in 2020 it had more than 250 million players, with more than 100 million active on average each month, a real outrage. In fact, such is the success of the franchise, that last year it was key in the good performance of Activision, which closed 2020 with a record of profits.

We can also see the health of the genre in another great of shooters and battle-royale as is Fortnite. The video game of Epic games continues to have tremendous popularity and, contrary to what many people think, goes through a big moment. What’s more, the video game had its best month in a year and a half in December 2020 thanks to events and updates.

On 3DGames we wanted to collect the 12 best free shooters that you can currently enjoy in Pc, so that you can take a few games without having to pay a single euro. If in addition to computers, you like to play on mobileWe have you covered: you can check out the 10 best first-person shooters for Android and iOS and play anywhere.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive The mythical Counter Strike became free to play a few years ago and is usually the most played game on Steam, which shows the success and popularity of the shooter. The title keeps updating and also has an important esports facet. A game that the years do not go through. Apex legends EA’s shooter is still very much alive, introducing new content and characters on a regular basis, and it has a good number of players on a regular basis. The game exploits the battle-royale mode and the classes of each character influence. A game that surprised in a formula exploited lately. Quake Champions Developed by id Software in collaboration with Saber Interactive, this game is a fast-paced shooter based on the original Quake that came out about 25 years ago. This game puts different champions with different abilities at the disposal of the players to give variety to the gameplay. Ring of Elysium A 60-player battle-royale shooter with realistic graphics, which differs from the rest in the sense that to win you have to board a rescue helicopter. Players will have to use tactical skills to survive and be victorious in this somewhat different battle-royale.





Valorant Riot Games’ foray into the world of shooters has been very successful and the game was very popular upon launch. This tactical 5v5 shooter relies heavily on the skills of the characters and to win the teams have to coordinate well. Destiny 2 The sequel to the first Destiny is a key project for Bungie and draws thousands of players on a daily basis. The game continues to be updated and has good prospects for the future. The studio is in full expansion and Destiny 2 is in the plans, so there is content for more years. Warframe This video game has been on the scene for many years and is heavily focused on competitive multiplayer set in a science fiction world and that continues to develop. The video game has more than 300 weapons and will give you hours and hours of play. Team Fortress 2 Valve’s game went free-to-play years after its release, and that helped maintain community interest. Not only that, but it is currently one of the most played games on Steam and concentrates thousands of players every day. Fun and straightforward. Call of Duty: Warzone The Call of Duty saga continues to have iron health and his immersion in free to play sat him in luxury. The game has integration with Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War and also explores the battle-royale genre, although with differences, since death does not always mean the end. Fortnite Probably the great battle-royale, both by popularity and by success. The game continues to attract a huge number of players and, in fact, ended 2020 with the best numbers in years. Epic Games continues to take care of its video game and update it every month. PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Lite It was PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds that popularized battle-royale and is still a video game widely played by thousands of users every day today. Epic Games turned to him to develop the battle-royale portion of Fortnite and the battle continues. The Lite version is free to play. PlanetSide 2 A game that has also been in the free to play multiplayer scene for many years and that has been developing especially in recent years. A content-laden game with many weapons, vehicles, character upgrades, which is already competitive.

