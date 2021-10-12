Counter Strike, Destiny 2, Warframe, which one is your favorite?

We collect several shooting games for you to play without spending a single euro.
One of the most important genres in the world of video games is that of shooters. Shooting games have always concentrated many players and their action and fun they are still present today. As the Internet came to video games, the multiplayer scene of these games was gaining weight and it is a genre that concentrates millions of players every day.
And we have a lot of evidence. For example, the Call of Duty saga continues with a iron health And in 2020 it had more than 250 million players, with more than 100 million active on average each month, a real outrage. In fact, such is the success of the franchise, that last year it was key in the good performance of Activision, which closed 2020 with a record of profits.
We can also see the health of the genre in another great of shooters and battle-royale as is Fortnite. The video game of Epic games continues to have tremendous popularity and, contrary to what many people think, goes through a big moment. What’s more, the video game had its best month in a year and a half in December 2020 thanks to events and updates.
On 3DGames we wanted to collect the 12 best free shooters that you can currently enjoy in Pc, so that you can take a few games without having to pay a single euro. If in addition to computers, you like to play on mobileWe have you covered: you can check out the 10 best first-person shooters for Android and iOS and play anywhere.
More about: Shooters, PC, Free Games and Free to Play.
