Chris Pratt says Taika Waititi is crazy

Actor Chris Pratt has been under Taika Waiti in Thor: Love and Thunder, and has been impressed with the director

The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder has had no qualms about praising the film’s director and writer, Taika Waititi, and Chris Pratt has spoken of the director in a recent interview.

While talking to Variety about the premiere of his new movie, The war of tomorrowChris Pratt said that Taika Waititi is simply special.

“Taika is crazy. He is a genius. He is amazing. He’s the kind of person who can deliver an amazing movie, amazing movies that he’s made, that’s destiny. The journey to get there, as much fun as watching movies. He’s vibrant, he’s always making the team laugh, he’s doing things. You can’t believe he’s the director, and then he puts together this great thing that he accomplishes. And apart from all that, he has a very sweet and genuine heart and soul. He cares about people. He is considerate and is a special person. I like him a lot.”









When asked about the differences between Waititi and James Gunn, the director of the Guardians of the Galaxy, the actor said that while they are different, the directors’ respective work ethic, vision and writing skills are similar.

Earlier in the week, Karen Gillan, who has starred in the first two Guardians of the Galaxy movies with Chris Pratt and will reprise the role of Nebula in Thor: Love and thundersaid Waititi “Brought out the crazy side” from Nebula, a complicated task with a character known for being serious and tough. Chris Hemsworth announced on June 2 via Instagram that filming had finishedundermined, and thanked Waititi, the rest of the cast and crew, as well as saying that the movie is going to be “crazy, funny and could also pull a heart chord or two.”

Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi is scheduled to launch in the United States on May 6, 2022.