Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeCelebrityChikybombom assures that Kunno is the mother of the Kardashians
Celebrity

Chikybombom assures that Kunno is the mother of the Kardashians

By Sonia Gupta
0
68




Through their profiles Instagram, particularly in the Instagram stories section, the tiktoker originally from the Dominican Republic Chikybombom, who has become popular on social platforms with his phrases “good, good …” and the Mexican tiktoker Kunno, known for his 4k walk and today for other projects, revealed their most recent meeting.

Chikybombom highlighted that the influencer originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, Mexico is the mother of the Kardashians, referring to the American businesswoman, influencer and television star Kris Jenner, seeing him dressed in a very casual look and makeup. good taste, with touches of the kind worn by Kim’s mom, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner. About Kunnor he stressed that yes and even that he also has the letter K in his name as the members of the world-renowned American family.

You are going to be interested: Tiktoker CHIKYBOMBOM patents phrase “Good, good”, sells greetings and privatizes its TikTok

This first meeting of content creators for social networks, which occurred during Kunno and Chikybombom’s recent visit to the Dominican Republic, has also allowed both of them to work on a collaboration of which they have not yet provided more details, but they did mention the following.




We come with something very tasty, “said Chikybombom, to which Kunno added,” they don’t know what it is to listen to it in person, but they do not (we can say anything), “they highlighted, leaving incognito what their collaboration might be about.

However, in recent times the Dominican has been seen singing more in her stories as well as in her tiktoks, while Kunno has been collaborating with various exponents of music precisely in recent times so perhaps their collaboration or together could imply some theme recording, however is something that has not yet been mentioned.

For now, the followers of these two social media characters can enjoy this brief meeting that will obviously lead to more content that can be seen soon.

Keep reading: From the Dominican Republic Kunno announces his first musical collaboration with El Cherry Scom

Without a doubt the tiktoker Mexican is looking to take advantage of every moment to do new things or meet with more content creators for social platforms in order to stay current and innovate. For her part, the Dominican is also looking to expand her horizons and diversify in terms of her content offer and job options.


Previous articleGoogle countersues Epic Games, the ‘Fortnite’ case continues | News from Mexico
Next articleLa Jornada – ‘The Last Duel’ by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon dazzles in Venice
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv