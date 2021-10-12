Carmen Salinas could very soon ‘teach’ content on Onlyfans

Carmen Salinas, before saying that she wanted to be part of the celebrities who upload seductive photos to Onlyfans, took advice.

Currently, actresses and models have found a new option to increase their income thanks to a new photo application where they share images with erotic content, we are talking about Onlyfans.

And it is that celebrities such as Noelia and Yanet García have been so successful on this platform that they have even stopped doing another type of project thanks to the strong economic income that has allowed them to share images with little or no clothes.

Faced with this situation, Carmen Salinas announced to the media that very soon she could join these famous women who show their bodies through OnlyFans.

“Oh, I’m going to do it. They don’t loosen up, right, nothing else is teaching? I’m thinking about it, to see if I can do it, ”Carmen Salinas told the media.

It was during a meeting she did with her friends from the media while celebrating her birthday that when talking about the economic benefits of this application, the former deputy said that she was going to do it (upload photos to Onlyfans).









With information from El Heraldo de México