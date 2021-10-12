‘Captain America 2’: Anna Kendrick (‘Breaking Dawn’), Felicity Jones (‘Like Crazy’) and Imogen Poots (‘Centurion’) Bid For Female Role – Movie News

The future partner of Chris Evans (‘The Avengers 2’) is kept secret, but everything indicates that it will be Sharon Carter, granddaughter of Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and agent of SHIELD





As the filming of ‘Iron Man 3’ pauses until Robert Downey Jr. recovers his ankle, we have the latest news on transfers in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’. And it is that according to ‘The New York Post’, there are three actresses competing for the main female role. Of course, the character in question is still a mystery, although everything points to Sharon Carter, granddaughter of Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) and agent of SHIELD.









The latest addition to ‘Captain America 2’ was Anthony Mackie (‘On Hostile Ground’). On this occasion, the candidates for the lead female role are Anna Kendrick (‘Breaking Dawn – Part 2’); Felicity Jones (‘Like Crazy’), who lost the title role to Keira Knightley (‘Anna Karenina’) in the new Jack Ryan movie, and Imogen Poots (‘Centurion’), who is currently filming Terrence’s tape Malick ‘Knight of Cups’.

Brothers Joe and Anthony Russo (‘Community’) are already working on the sequel to First Avenger and have promised that the second part will be “darker” than its predecessor. The release date is expected for next April 4, 2014 in the US and Chris Evans (‘The Avengers 2’) returns as the protagonist, while Sebastian Stan (‘Gossip Girl’, ‘Once upon a time’) will give life Bucky Barnes, who will become the villain of the film this time.

Santiago Gimeno