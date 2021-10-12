Camila Cabello shows off her curves with a colorful jumpsuit

Singer Camila Cabello surprised his followers by posing in his most colorful outfit to date and celebrated one more achievement in his career. The famous one returned to television to be part of The Voice with John Legend and conquered her fans with her outfit.

Camila Cabello surprises with a comfortable and fun outfit

The singer came to The Voice show to join John Legend’s team as a battle advisor. The interpreter of ‘Cinderella’ posed in a colorful jumpsuit and showed off her curves in her first appearance.

The singer came to The Voice program to be part of the John Legend team.

Camila arrived on the show with her hair down and natural makeup in a jumsuit combined with platform tennis shoes. The singer surprised the participants of the John Legend team and said that she was ready to work with them on their songs.

Camila arrived on the show with her hair down and natural makeup in a jumsuit combined with platform tennis shoes.

Recently, singer Camila Cabello attended the Met Gala 2021 looking more beautiful than ever in the company of her boyfriend Shawn Mendes. The famous was inspired by the seventies and embodied the singer Cher with a sequined outfit that showed her abdomen.

Recently, singer Camila Cabello attended the Met Gala 2021 looking more beautiful than ever.

Camila hits the Met Gala

Camila’s outfit was a design by Michael Kors, who was inspired by an iconic Cher wardrobe to make the singer shine in her first Met Gala.









Camila’s outfit was a design by Michael Kors, who was inspired by an iconic Cher wardrobe.

The dress is a purple sequin design with an opening at the abdomen and feathers. The famous one accompanied it with eyeshadows of the same color and nails with purple lines.

The dress is a purple sequin design with an opening at the abdomen and feathers.

Her hair was loose and parted in the middle just as Cher wore it.

Her hair was loose and parted in the middle just as Cher wore it.

For his part Shawn Mendes wore a Michael Kors design of black pants and leather jacket with an uncovered torso. During his time on the red carpet, he said that fashion for him is “freedom and the means to express yourself and be yourself.”

For his part, Shawn Mendes wore a Michael Kors design of black pants and a bare-chested leather jacket.

When deciding what to wear to the gala, the couple said they let Kors take inspiration from the Studio 54’s style for your outfits.

When deciding what to wear to the gala, the couple said they let Kors draw inspiration from the Studio 54 style for their outfits.

We recommend you in video:

More on this topic: