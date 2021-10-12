Friday, October 15, 2021
Camila Cabello makes history by winning a diamond disc

By Sonia Gupta
Camila Cabello became the first Latina artist, born outside of the United States, to win a coveted Diamond disk. It is a recognition granted by the Recording Industry Association (RIAA) to those records or singles that managed to sell 10 million copies in the US market. The Cuban artist achieved it with her hit “Havana”, Published in 2018.

The artist published several photos on her Instagram account posing happily with the distinction that made her one of the most important Latin figures in the music scene. “I am honored that the single won a diamond record! and I hope this serves to pave the way for many more Latino artists !! ”he wrote in the post.

For its part, Cardi B, Born in the New York neighborhood of the Bronx and from a Dominican family, she is the first Latin interpreter to exceed 10 million units sold with “Bodak Yellow”.

“Havana” it was one of the hits on Camila’s first solo album, after she left Fifth Harmony. Former United States President Barack Obama put the issue on his 2018 favorites list.




Camila Cabello shared her Latin version of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 u” and revolutionized social networks

In July, the singer shared her new song and video on social media “Don’t Got Yet”. Since 2019, fans have not enjoyed a new song by the Cuban artist. The single stood out for its rhythm, where it moved away from the pop world to get involved with other styles such as flamenco. “It’s the first song from my next album, Family, “he said on his Instagram. He added: “The album journey started with Scott Harris and our makeshift studio in my Miami room about a year ago. We only had a microphone, some MIDI keyboards and guitars ”.

Also, the girlfriend of Shawn mendes he cheered up with a cover of the hit “Good 4 u “ by Olivia Rodrigo, but with a new Latin flair to the rhythm of the cumbia. “I changed it a little bit. Good 4 u, for Queen Olivia Rodrigo ”, he wrote on his Instagram account. The Cuban singer always showed her admiration for the young American artist.

This new Camila album will arrive after Romance (2019) that included the hit track “Miss”, a hit that he recorded with Mendes and that debuted at number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and weeks later reached the highest place. It was the Canadian singer’s first number one in the United States and the second number one for Cabello after “Havana”.


