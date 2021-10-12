Cameron Diaz’s Top Tips for Succeeding in Dating Apps

Who has not installed at least once in his life or been curious about what happens in the dating apps? Exactly, the majority of inhabitants in the world. Whether it’s to watch, find friends, or find out if your friend is being cheated on, you’ve done it. If you are one of those who are not successful or just want to become a teacher, Cameron Diaz has the best tips for you.

Many love stories succeed after having a profile in one of these Applications. In a recent interview, the actress surprised more than one by mentioning a few tricks up her sleeve and emerging victorious.

This is how Cameron Díaz succeeds in dating apps

It all started on the program ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’, there they told a peculiar story about a not funny experience. ‘I have a friend who said: These guys give me matchWe talk, we have a good time, but everything goes to waste after the first date, what exactly do you do on a first date? ‘the interviewer shared.









According to the presenter’s story, her friend asks her dates if they want to have children. Immediately, Cameron He reacts in a funny way and replied: ‘Girl, that’s not asked on the first date, you scare him away, hahaha. Never ask them that, you always make the topic of conversation about their favorite food, a movie that never bores them or even their favorite color, but that of children, NEVER ‘.