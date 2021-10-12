Bill Murray revealed the next Wes Anderson movie!

Bill Murray confirmed that he is already working with Wes Anderson for his new film which will be titled Asteroid City.

Wes anderson he is just about to release his new tape The French Dispatch, a romantic comedy featuring the talents of Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton and Adrien Brody. However, the filmmaker does not stop working and Bill murray confirmed that they are already filming their next project together.

Collider reported that during the London Film Festival, where the most recent Wes Anderson film was screened, Bill Murray revealed that his next project alongside the award-winning director has a working title Asteroid city.

«We are filming it in Spain, about 45 minutes from Madrid. It’s fun, we’re having a good time. That’s what we do in show business: we say the name and people clap. It has no meaning … I have flown from Spain. I want my money to be worth it. Bill murray

What else do we know about Asteroid City

Asteroid city has a cast that includes Murray next to Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Rupert Friend, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Liev Schreiber, Jason Schwartzman, and Tony Revolori. Most of those names are common to Wes anderson, although the incorporation of Robbie and Hanks it’s new.









Murray had his first appearance in a project of Anderson in 1998 with Rushmore And for 10 years, they have not stopped working together. The actor explained that he likes to collaborate with the director whenever he offers him a role. “There are certain people whose calls are not answered; And there are certain people that you just say, ‘Okay yeah.’ It’s one of those.

Although the details of the film are scarce, Swinton commented to Variety that although the story was shot in Spain, the plot will not be about said country and for now the director’s fans will be satisfied with The French Dispatch that will hit theaters on November 11th.

In the meantime, Murray will reprise his role as Dr. Peter Venkman at the franchise restart Ghostbusters: Afterlife, that the November 18th to theaters and will have an exclusive premiere at the Morelia Film Festival.

What do moviegoers and moviegoers think? Are you excited about Wes Anderson’s new project?