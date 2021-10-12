Friday, October 15, 2021
Celebrity

Bichota! Carmen Salinas EVALUATES opening her Only Fans account to get more money

By Sonia Gupta
Carmen Salinas placeholder image ad before the media that very soon she could join these celebrities who show their body through OnlyFans. This as an option to increase your income thanks to photographs where they share images with erotic content.

And it is that celebrities such as Noelia and Yanet García have been so successful on this platform that they have even stopped do another type of project thanks to the strong economic income that has allowed them to share images with little or no clothes.





Sonia Gupta
