Back in time: Hearthstone relaunches the original 2014 decks

Blizzard’s popular virtual card game makes available the original decks from 2014, the year of its release.

Starting with today’s update, Thursday, March 25, the Hearthstone Classic format returns to the Tavern. To the delight of fans of one of the world’s most popular games, Blizzard announced that Decks with the original 240 cards from their 2014 release version are back in stock.

As Blizzard reports, as of the next login, the entire collection of Basic, Classic and Hall of Fame cards will be doubled so you can build decks in the Classic format, as in June 2014, without any of the balance changes made since that date.









News of the return of the Classic format to Hearthstone

– Classic packs will now grow your collection for the Classic format and for the Legacy kit in the Wild format.

– If you unlock the Wild format, you will also get access to the Classic format.

– The rewards and ranking systems, and the seasons of the Classic format will work the same way as in the Standard and Wild modes, and will have its own game finder. Games in the Classic format are now playable starting today and will count toward progress toward relevant achievements.

– Along with the release of the Classic format, we are expanding the number of deck slots from 18 to 27.

– Cards that were added to the Classic kit later in Hearthstone’s history will not be playable in the Classic format, nor will they be found in classic packs, but can be crafted as part of the Legacy kit in the Savage format.

From now on, when you unlock the Wild format you will also get access to the Classic format, the same one that animated the first years of Hearthstone back in 2014. As for the reward systems, rank and seasons of the Classic format, these will work same as Standard and Wild, and the new / old format will also have its own matchmaking.