Attention! Denzel Washington to star in Shakespearean tragedy

The New York Film Festival will host the next adaptation of Shakespeare’s classics, The Macbeth Tragedy. Denzel Washington will be the main protagonist.

William Shakespeare, who for many was the most important playwright in history, marked such a prominent name that it resonates to this day. The works of the born in Statford-Upon-Avon they have been performed millions of times throughout the world, including in attempts to adapt them to film. Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet, The Tempest and Macbeth they were one of his most famous works. The latter will once again have an opportunity on the big screen.

The most recent occasions when the great tragedy was acted out in Hollywood were in 2015 and 2016. In the first, Michael Fassbender (X Men First generation) and Marion cotillard (The Dark Knight Rises) appeared as protagonists. In turn, a year later, Florence pugh (Black widow) would star in an edition more focused on Lady macbeth.

In the same way, this year, in the New York Film Festival, one more version will be presented. This will be starring Denzel Washington and the recent winner of the Oscar to Best actress, Frances McDormand (Nomadland). These two are expected to personify the story’s central characters, Lord and Lady Macbeth.









This production will mark the return to the screens for Washington, who was present in the medium for the last time in The Equalizer 2 (2018). In addition, the renowned artist is preparing to be in the main role of Leave the world behind (2022) together with Julia Roberts.

First review

For its part, the same festival mentioned made a first criticism of what will be The Tragedy of Macbeth. This was what was said:

«A work of chiaroscuro and enchanted rage, Coen’s boldly inventive visualization of The Scottish Play it is an anguished film that gapes at a painful world torn apart by blind greed and thoughtless ambition. In meticulously jaded depictions of the world, a surprisingly inner Denzel Washington is the man who would be king, and an effortless Machiavellian, Frances McDormand is his Lady, a couple driven to political murder and deranged by guilt after the shrewd predictions of a trio. from “Weird Sisters” (a virtuous physical habitat of Kathryn hunter).

Although it echoes the imposing visual designs (and proportions) of classic Shakespeare adaptations from the 1940s Laurence olivieras well as the bloody medieval madness of the Throne of blood from Kurosawa, Coen’s story of sound and fury is entirely his own, and certainly one for our time, a terrifying depiction of an amoral political power grab that, like its hero, ruthlessly plunges into hell. A version of Apple / A24«.

Joel coen directed this feature film, whose cast and respect for the play it adapts to make him a favorite for the upcoming awards season. There is no release date for the general public yet, but it will soon be available at Apple tv.

Source: Empire