Anthony Hopkins Joins “The Son” After Succeeding With “The Father”

Archive image of British actor Anthony Hopkins. EFE / TANNEN MAURY



Los Angeles (USA), Oct 11 (EFE) .- Actor Anthony Hopkins and director Florian Zeller, who triumphed together with “The Father” (2020), will join their paths again in the film “The Son” .

The filmmaker published a message on Instagram on Monday in which he announced that the filming of “The Son” has already concluded and in which he also revealed that Hopkins, winner of the Oscar for best actor for “The Father”, has been part of the cast. of this new tape.

Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby and Zen McGrath round out the cast of “The Son.”

Like “The Father,” “The Son” is also a big screen adaptation of one of Zeller’s plays.

In this case, the plot will revolve around depression in adolescence and will narrate the clash between Peter (Jackman) and his ex-wife Kate (Dern) with their son Nicholas (McGrath) in the middle.

When he announced this new project last April, Zeller anticipated that “The Son” is a “deeply human” story and hoped that the public will be moved by “the journey of this family.”

“Both Hugh and Laura naturally convey great warmth, compassion and vulnerability to invite audiences to embrace and feel each moment,” added the French playwright and filmmaker.

Zeller’s directorial debut “The Father,” caused a sensation in theaters with its brilliant and startling tale of a man suffering from dementia.

Driven by an impressive staging, “The Father” won two Oscars: best actor for Hopkins – at 83 he became the oldest performer to score the statuette – and best adapted screenplay for Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller.

Hopkins already had another award from the Hollywood Academy for best actor for his fascinating and terrifying work in “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991).