Anne Hathaway teaches how to wear white t-shirt and jeans with style

Anne Hathaway has been unstoppable giving style lessons since the New York recordings of WeCrashed, an Apple TV + miniseries that he spearheads and produces with Jared Leto.

Since production began, images of the shoot have circulated in which the American star has been the great protagonist with the outfits that takes in the project.

And it is that in the skin of Rebekah neumann, her character in this fiction, the interpreter will carry stylish looks that have become all an inspiration from the first glimpses.

However, a few days ago, The actress did not attract attention from the filming with some outfit from her role in the series.

But with a classic personal fashion bet of the street style: white t-shirt and blue jeans. A stylistic duo that was true to their style when it came to dressing.

Anne Hathaway creates a look casual to remember with jeans and t-shirt

According to Daily Mail, from the set of his new miniseries, Oscar winner was photographed last Monday, August 17, looking sensational and most cheerful in the infallible combo fashion.

The 38-year-old interpreter recreated the classic look wearing a white t-shirt that featured the words “Good karma” stamped several times in red.

Hathaway took her inside a couple of stylish mom jeans. But not just any model, but from your favorites: some washed out.









This time, in addition to its high rise and straight leg, the design he chose had a tear in the left knee.

Up to that point, the styling was traditional and sometimes undervalued. fashion joker with a measured rebellious air.

However, Anne turned it upside down with her choice of footwear: some black leather military style ankle boots with sole chunky.

The artist finished off the outfit with a pair of dark maxi sunglasses; an accessory that has become part of your personal stamp.

Of course, still in the midst of a pandemic, the protagonist of The Devil Wears Prada he did not forget to wear a transparent face shield for protection. This showed her face free of makeup and full of confidence.

He ended up leaving his hair loose so effortless to top it off the outfit cool, versatile and timeless with which he arrived at the locations for a new day of filming.

With this combination, Anne Hathaway showed that a look basic of basics, Like the jeans and t-shirt, it is not only very easy to wear.

It is also chameleonic and can give an unprecedented result paired with bold pieces. This time, she did it with her shoes.

The long-awaited miniseries Anne is working on will tell the story of the founders of WeWork and will premiere in the platform of streaming from Apple next year.

