almost 2 million dollars

The Porsche 928 It is not a priori a model that treasures large figures at auction, but this unit is not just any: it was one of the three used during the filming of ‘Risky Business‘. A claim that has served him to become the 928 most expensive ever sold at the stroke of a mallet.

And it is that this movie Porsche was sold this weekend at the Barrett-Jackson auction held in Houston. And the figure it has reached has been nothing less than $ 1.98 million, about 1.7 million euros at the current exchange rate.

An amount that exceeds, and by far, that of other cars on the big screen recently auctioned. For example, the Toyota Supra used during the recording of ‘The Fast and the Furious’, also sold by this auction house and which reached $ 550,000. But this Porsche 928 has managed to almost quadruple that figure …

At his controls Tom Cruise learned to drive manual gearbox cars

This unit of the Porsche 928, according to Barrett-Jackson’s chest, thus signs the absolute record of price reached at auction in regards to this model. It was also the most expensive specimen sold at this Houston event, where the Scottsdale house claims to have reaped up to 34 record prices.

The Porsche from ‘Risky Business’ It has therefore been the absolute protagonist of this auction, ranking above two Ford GTs also sold to the highest bidder at astronomical prices: a Lightweight that has reached 1.19 million dollars and another unit of this supercar that has reached one million of Dollars.

The truth is that beyond its excellent condition, this Porsche 928 treasured not a few arguments for having paid such a high price for it.





With VIN 9289201213 and manufactured in 1979, it was one of three units that were used to shoot the driving scenes and one of the two chosen to star in the famous sequence of the chase against the Cadillac Coupe DeVille. If you’re wondering, no, it wasn’t the one that ended up submerged in the lake.

Also, with this Porsche, Tom cruise, who played the young Joel Goodsen, learned to drive manual box cars. And apart from being one of the hero car of this mythical eighties film directed by Paul Brickman, he was also the protagonist of the documentary ‘The Quest for the RB928 (Risky Business 928)’.













And it is that the track of this unit was lost after filming and precisely this documentary narrated the adventures of Lewis Johnsen to find his whereabouts. Finally it did: it was part of a private collection and it looked white instead of the golden hue that it showed in the film.

Johnsen took it through the workshop to recover this color and for years it has been exhibited at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles (California), which houses one of the most extensive collections of Hollywood cars on the planet.





Brickman chose the Porsche 928 to be the ‘Risky Business’ car because 911 seemed “too mundane” to him. In addition to the gold paint on the body, it is distinguished by its light brown leather upholstery.

Otherwise, it integrates the ingredients of the version marketed in North America of this four-seater grand tourer coupe. Therefore equip a 4.5-liter front V8 and 221 hp, associated with a five-speed manual gearbox.





As a curiosity, note that this special 928 is signed by various cast members of ‘Risky Business’, like Bronson Pinchot, Curtis Armstrong or Joe Pantoliano. And although Tom Cruise is not among them, it has not been an excuse for him to almost touch two million dollars.

Light years has been left of this Porsche 911 Carrera Targa, which the actor premiered precisely when it left the factory new: it has recently sold for $ 86,000. But this was one of his personal cars and not such an iconic movie star on wheels, of course.

Photos: Barrett-Jackson.

