ALL Twilight Hare missions and how to complete them

Among the missions of the Punched Cards of Fortnite Battle Royale for Season 8: Cbico we have the Twilight Hare missions. This is all you need to know about how to activate them, how to complete them, and the rewards you will get for doing so.

Where is Twilight Hare?

Twilight Hare is near the old Radio F / N, east-southeast of Sandy Cliffs.

Phase 1 of 5: Bounce 3 times on tires without touching the ground

Aim: 0/1.

0/1. Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission, simply go to any area with stacked tires (such as gas stations or caked vehicles, or pick up tires yourself and throw them on the ground), jump and bounce three times vertically, without actually touching the ground before bouncing three times.

Phase 2 of 5: Use alien jump platforms at an alien collision location

Aim: 0/1

0/1 Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission, simply go to any accident zone of the ship (the brown areas with remains of the ship) and look for one of the square plates you can bounce on. Jump on one and voila.

Stage 3 of 5: Travel 100 meters in an alien torrential tunnel

Aim: 0/100.

0/100. Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission, go to any ship crash zone, as in the previous mission. The torrential tunnels are the purple energy tubes And stay with the flow









Stage 4 of 5: Deal damage to an opponent with a grenade

Aim: 0/25

0/25 Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission you need a grenadeTo begin with, of course. Then you have to get deal damage to an enemy player with it (Cube monsters are not worth it). A little The trick is to play in Two, Three or Squads, take down a player and throw the grenade while crawling. In this case, the mission will be completed.

Stage 5 of 5: Get an explosive kill of a cube monster in The Parallel

Aim: 0/1

0/1 Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

To complete this mission you must go to The Parallel or an Anomaly, making sure you wear a grenade, rocket launcher, gasoline drums or whatever blast effect weapon is currently available. Take out any enemy with a blast (it works even if you blow up a car) and you will complete the challenge.