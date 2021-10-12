Adamari Lopez and Angelina Jolie have dresses with Greek cuts

Adamari Lopez and Angelina Jolie could seem from a completely different world, but that does not imply that some characteristics of their tastes have great coincidences.

In the last weeks, both famous have worn some outfits that remind us of that Greek fashionwhich stands out for beautiful dresses that have subtle folds and make those who wear them look like goddesses.

Since the beginning of the year, Adamari has focused on changing various aspects of her life con the purpose of leading a healthier style with better nutrition and a balanced exercise routine.

This has not only improved the health of the famous, but it has represented a visible physical change that also has inspired her to experiment with her look to feel amazing.

Secondly, Angelina has been shown in every public appearance with her children and makes it clear that elegant looks are what most identify her.

It does not matter if it is a casual family outing or an important dinner, the actress shows that her style has some risk, but always keep those fancy details that you enjoy.









Adamari Lopez and Angelina Jolie dazzle in fashion

Despite the notable differences in style between the two famous, it is clear that when a trend is gaining relevance in the world of fashion, the famous wear it and they adapt to their own tastes.

This is what is happening with dresses with a Greek court, because both Adamari and Angelina have worn these garments and have given style lessons.

Recently, the “Maleficent” actress wore a dress in brown tone reminiscent of the Greek style because it is a skirt with pleats and cuts, as well as loose and tight sleeves.

Although the style did not reveal much skin, Angelina dazzled like a Greek goddess with deep red lipstick and nail polish.

For its part, Adamari was shown with a dress made up of asymmetric ruffles and crossed fabrics.

The garment was nude brown and featured a metallic detail on the front.

The also actress complemented the look with subtle makeup, curly hair and deep red nails.

