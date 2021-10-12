Adam Warlock already has an actor and will appear in Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Will Poulter at Paris Fashion Week 2020. Photo : Anthony Ghnassia ( Getty Images )







Adam Warlock was announced very briefly in a post-credits scene from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Now, finally, his participation in the Marvel Universe has just been confirmed, as well as the actor who will give life to the character: Will Poulter, whom we already know from We’re the Millers, Maze Runner and Midsommar.

The first to echo the rumor were those responsible for Deadline, but the rumor was soon confirmed by the film’s own director, James Gunn.

Warlock’s arrival in the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie has always been a bit of an open secret. Already in 2017 Kevin Feige himself confirmed it precisely when he was asked if the character was going to appear in Infinity War. “Adam Warlock’s arrival won’t be until Guardians 3,” Feige commented at the time. Infinity war although of course he is in the comics, but James Gunn has always liked the character a lot. “

Will Poulter may not be a familiar face to the general public, but he has a most interesting track record. His career began with a hit movie at Sundance: Son of Rambow. From there he went on to play Eustace Scrubb in the third film of The Chronicles of Narnia. Later he participated in We’re the millers with Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis. Then came The Maze Runner and appearances with Leonardo DiCaprio in The Revenant , on Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, or Midsommar.

Playing Adam Warlock probably only increases his cache. James Gunn raves about the actor, and good or not, he is going to be lucky enough to play one of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Universe. The details of his contract have not been made public, but hopefully they are not limited to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. You don’t release Warlock in the MCU and then quietly let him go. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 starts shooting soon. Its premiere is scheduled for May 5, 2023.