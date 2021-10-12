Adam Sandler’s father-in-law was caught smuggling a weapon into court

Adam Sandler’s father-in-law, Joseph Titone, has been arrested for attempting to smuggle a weapon into a courtroom.

Titone, who is a lawyer, was arrested while going through security and the guards found a pistol in his briefcase.

Admitted to Sun sentinel that the gun was his: “It was an accident. Obviously, I put this pistol in my briefcase at one point, intending to take it to the shooting range, but that never happened. This was an honest mistake. “

He was arrested on the charge of unlicensed possession of a concealed firearm, which is a third degree felony.

Titone acknowledged that the matter would probably be taken further: “I will probably have to go to court to explain it, and I will. This was an honest mistake. “









Their daughter, Jackie, married Sandler in 2003 and they have two children together.

Sandler recently revealed that a plot detail for his upcoming film has been changed, Hustle, because Netflix is ​​not available in China.

Read more: Afghanistan: Lindsey Graham says Biden has “blood on his hands” after suicide bombing in Kabul

Told The Dan Patrick Show: “Originally it was written that I find a player in China and somehow Netflix is ​​not in China. Then [Netflix] He said, ‘Could you please find someone in Latin America or Europe?’ So the next thing you know is that I’m in Mallorca. “