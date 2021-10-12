About that ending of ‘No Time to Die’ …

This story talks about the end of “No Time to Die” (“No time to die”), so if you have not seen the movie and do not want to find out, stop reading now.

That such a spoiler warning is even necessary is rare for a James Bond film. Don’t you save the world and always get away with it? Isn’t that one of the immutable laws of Agent 007, like tuxedos, Aston Martins, and scarred villains with a seemingly limitless budget? As confident as his enemies can build a lair on a volcano, Bond has a gadget and a wry joke to deploy at the right time and rescue humanity. So says the Book of Bond.

And yet in “No Time to Die” the unthinkable happens. For the first time in 25 movies – and remember the spoiler warning – James Bond dies. In Cary Joji Fukunaga’s film, Daniel Craig’s fifth and final turn as the British spy, the ending leaves no doubt. He lies on a desert island, with nanobots running through his blood and bombs falling. It is a new purpose for the man with a license to kill, but apparently a revocable permit to live.

But his death is only partial. If you thought the explosions at the end of “No Time to Die” spelled the end of a franchise that made billions of dollars, Bond will surely continue. To the consolation of fans, “James Bond will return,” as it says at the end of the credits.

“Bond can go on forever,” said Barbara Broccoli, producer of Bond, in a recent interview. “My father (original Bond producer Albert R.“ Cubby ”Broccoli) told me that when they were doing ‘From Russia With Love’, (the writer) Ian Fleming said to him, ‘You know , Cubbie, I think Bond will live much longer than me. ‘ And Cubbie said, ‘Yeah, and he’s going to live a lot longer than me too.’ It will be here forever.

This then is just the end of Craig’s career as Agent 007, in which from the beginning he led Bond to a more plausible reality, introducing once-anathemas like grief, pain, and romances that last beyond. from a movie. Death always lurked. In his first Bond film, “Casino Royale,” Bond’s heart briefly stopped. The tropes were not abandoned but deconstructed. When the bartender asks him how he wants his Martini in that movie, instead of answering the classic ‘shaken, not stirred’, Bond says, Do I look like I don’t give a damn? “

After 15 years, Craig has lasted longer in the role than any previous actor, and has evidently grown more tired during that time. In “No Time to Die,” the most poignant of the Bond films, Craig directs the character toward family and love (Léa Seydoux returns as Dr. Madeleine Swann in a prominent role) and deeper emotional ground than himself. that the globetrotting secret agent has passed through. Death does not come as a shock, but as the natural culmination of a story arc that has made the superspy decidedly mortal.

It’s also an increasingly popular twist in Hollywood, where franchises are timeless and reboots are eternal. When intellectual property can go on forever, death is a novelty. If the fate of the world is always at stake and the future of the protagonist is never in doubt, it is a way of modifying a formula. For some, it looks like meddling with Bond’s primal forces. Film critic Jordan Hoffman called it the “New Coke syndrome.”









“What kind of world is this?” Hoffman said in a video recorded as he returned home from watching the film. “What’s the point? He is supposed to escape. This movie is escapism. This is not a serious movie. This is not a serious franchise ”.

In any case, the sentimentality of such deaths does not lie in the fate of the character, but in the departure of an actor. Harrison Ford was ready with “Star Wars” and made his absolute outing in “The Force Awakens” (“The Force Awakens”). Robert Downey Jr.’s 10-year reign as Iron Man received a long wake in “Avengers: Endgame,” a movie that played with the deaths of half of Marvel’s heroes in the initial suspense. Craig, who after “Specter” (“007: Specter”) said that he would rather cut his wrists than make another Bond movie, will no doubt get rid of rumors of a future 007 comeback.

It’s not that different from how some authors have felt about the iconic characters that define them. Arthur Conan Doyle threw Sherlock Holmes off a cliff before finally coming under public pressure for a resurrection. Ian Fleming wrote an obituary for Bond in 1964’s “You Only Live Twice” that ultimately turned out to be false (Bond is not dead), but included a number of details from the life of Bond. Fleming.

“Fleming’s relationship with Bond is very complicated,” Craig, who has had his own mixed feelings about the character, said in a recent interview. “He didn’t like it. He tried to kill him. There is not much when it comes to the character. Fleming called it, I think, ‘a shadow.’

Once Craig’s farewell is over, the search for a new Bond will begin. Producers Broccoli and Michael Wilson have said they won’t start until next year. They haven’t put any parameters on who might fit the role, except to say that James Bond is inherently a male character. Nor have they said how the franchise will resume after the conclusion of “No Time to Die”, other than that it will be a clean slate. The next installment could pretend Bond never died, or allude to it in some way. When Craig took on the role, there were plans to do an origin story that traced the formation of James Bond, a possibility this time, if the producers choose to cast a younger actor.

Humor could also bounce back from doom, and perhaps inevitably will.

“Relax, 007,” suggested Los Angeles Times film critic Justin Chang, “and for the sake of variety, make your next inevitable incarnation more joyous.”

Wilson once called the James Bond films not a long series but “a series of series.” With the end of this film a new Bond will be born. Many have wished to see Idris Elba (now 49) inherit the role, while others are backing up-and-coming “Bridgerton” actor Regé-Jean Page. More names will surface, but whatever the future holds for Bond, “No Time to Die” assured that, perhaps more than ever, it will be a new beginning.

James Bond may perish, but in a blockbuster of this magnitude tomorrow never dies.