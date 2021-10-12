A group of researchers claims to have discovered the identity of the Zodiac Killer

The Zodiac Killer has been linked to five murders in 1968 and 1969 in the San Francisco area by the FBI. The Case Breakers they also linked Poste to a sixth murder in southern California.

The case has served as an inspiration for books, music, television, and movies for many years. Movies like “Dirty Harry” from Clint eastwood 1971 and the television series American horror story they have used the character as the basis for their fictional stories. Also in 2007 it was released “Zodiac” directed by David Fincher and starring Jake gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. The tape is based on the real events related in the book of the same name from 1986 written by Robert Graysmith.

The Zodiac was brought to the fore by a series of letters to local Northern California newspapers, threatening further terror if the messages were not printed. He has never been identified, and several theories have emerged over the years as to who the killer was.









The new claim of The Case Breakers on the identity of the killer come from new forensic evidence in the case. Photos taken from Poste’s darkroom show scars on his forehead that supposedly match the scars from a sketch of the Zodiac.

Furthermore, the group claims that deciphering the scrambled letters sent by the Zodiac yielded Poste’s name as the killer. In the letters, he claimed to have killed up to 37 people. The group also claimed to have discovered an alternative message based on Poste’s full name.

“So you have to know Gary’s full name in order to decipher these anagrams,” the former army counterintelligence agent told Fox. Jen bucholtz. “I just don’t think there is another way that someone would have found out.”

The FBI has not commented on the arguments of The Case Breakers and argue that the case of Zodiac Killer it’s still open. San Francisco police issued a similar comment.