Bill actor responds sharply to homophobic viewers

Nick Offerman won an award at the 2024 Spirit Awards for his portrayal of Bill in The Last of Us. The actor took the opportunity to react to the homophobic reactions that have spread through the series, sending some viewers back on the ropes.

This is probably one of the most notable episodes of Season 1 The Last of Us. in “for eternity”, we meet Bill, a recluse in his fortified village. However, he will cross paths with another survivor named Frank. Two men will fall in love and live happily ever after on the edge of chaos.

Nick Offerman, who plays Bill, has won several awards for his performance, including an Emmy Award and a Spirit Award. While presenting the latter, he wanted to react to the homophobic reactions provoked by the episode which featured a love story between two men: “Thank you HBO for having the courage to participate in this tradition of truly independent storytelling”Greets the actor before raising his voice.

The Last of Us: Nick Offerman Condemns Homophobic Reactions

“When homophobic haters say to me ‘Why make this a gay story?’ We say, ‘Because you ask such questions. This is not a gay story, this is a love story, donkey!’” His speech at the Spirit Awards drew loud applause from the audience, as reported by Variety.

This is not the first time a cast member has condemned the homophobia of certain viewers. Belle Ramsay (Ellie) faced outrage after the airing of episode 7 (in which her character kisses another girl). “With the weather and everything, there’s a lot more important things to worry about than two people kissing in love.”The actress believes.

“Just because it’s apocalyptic doesn’t mean queer people don’t exist”, she adds firmly. As a reminder, of Season 2 The Last of Us Not before 2025. On the other hand, while we shouldn’t expect a spin-off focusing on Frank and Bill, Craig Mazin has nipped the idea in the bud.