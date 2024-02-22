Biden considering executive order to drastically restrict asylum at border: reports

According to media reports, the White House is considering executive action to restrict the ability of undocumented migrants to request asylum at the border between the United States and Mexico.

Reports suggest that the project will close the border to new entries in cases where more than 5,000 migrants try to cross daily in a week or more than 8,500 during the same day.

The move by the Biden administration appears to be an extension of some of the tougher measures in the border reconciliation law, which Republicans rejected, and another sign of the White House’s efforts to show that it is aggressive on border security ahead of Election Day.

Section 212F reappears on the scene

The direction of this proposal is unclear as it would involve the use of powers known as s 212f between ports of entry to try to restrict illegal border crossings.

Section 212f is a vague and ineffective part of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) intended to change the rules and radically alter the interpretation of rules designed by Congress for a purpose that, according to some legal experts, is different from that purpose. Now it exists.

During his administration, former President Donald Trump implemented a ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy. Less than a week after arriving at the White House, on January 20, 2017, Trump took office for the first time with the announcement of two immigration executive orders, one on so-called sanctuary jurisdictions or cities and the other on construction. Mexico border wall.

Biden rescinded that ban on his first day in office via executive order.

However, the federal government is exploring these options now that Republican lawmakers rejected a bipartisan border bill this month, as the president faces pressure on immigration and border issues in his biggest political year yet. Burden since he assumed office.

Biden seeks bipartisan agreement on immigration issues

The White House is also aware of the political dangers that large numbers of immigrants could pose to the president and is working to figure out how Biden can tackle the problem on his own, however, it has also criticized Republicans for their refusal to move forward. Negotiations on border issues.

Regarding the issue, White House spokesman Angelo Fernandez Hernandez asserted that “no executive action, no matter how aggressive, cannot provide the significant political reforms and additional resources that Congress can provide and that Republicans have rejected.”

“The administration spent months negotiating in good faith to deliver the toughest and fairest bipartisan border security bill in decades because we need Congress to make meaningful policy reforms and provide additional funding to secure our border and fix our broken immigration system,” said was

“Republicans in Congress chose to put partisan politics ahead of our national security, deny border agents what they want and then take a two-week vacation,” he added.

Biden has come to take ownership of efforts to reach a bipartisan border security deal after years of impasse over immigration reform. Last month, the president raised the tone of his speech on the immigration crisis, going so far as to confirm that he was prepared to close the border between the US and Mexico if the Senate approved the measure he had been debating for some time. Two months behind closed doors between senators from both parties.

“It would give me, as president, new emergency authority to close the border when it’s full,” the president said in January.

“And if I had that right, I would use it the day I signed the bill,” he said.

However, these negotiations did not succeed, leaving Joe Biden’s government with a narrow margin of maneuver to respond to the crisis on the border with Mexico, where millions of immigrants have arrived in search of asylum in the past three years.