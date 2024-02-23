Biden Announces 500 New Sanctions Against Russia: “Putin Will Pay the Price in Death and Destruction”

US President Joe Biden in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on February 16, 2024 in Washington, United States. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File

President of the United States, Joe BidenThis was announced on Friday New sanctions against Russia In an attempt to Increase pressure on Moscow to mark second anniversary of war in Ukraine.

“If Putin doesn’t pay the price for the death and destruction he’s caused, it will continue,” Biden warned at a conference.

America will also impose New export restrictions on nearly 100 entities for supporting Russia and will take steps to further reduce Russia’s energy revenues, the president said in an earlier statement.

takes action Blame Russia for the war and the death of opposition leader Alexei NavalnyBiden said, at a time when Washington wants to continue supporting Ukraine, even if it is a Severe shortage of ammunition And American military aid has been delayed in Congress for months.

U.S. President Joe Biden hugs Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in a prison camp last week, San Francisco, California U.S. February 22, 2024 White House/Handout via REUTERS/File

“They will ensure that Putin pays a high price for his aggression abroad and repression at home,” the Democratic president said of the sanctions.

Friday’s measures will be directed against People related to Navalny’s prisonAs well as against the Russian financial sector, the defense industrial base, procurement networks and those avoiding sanctions on several continents, he indicated.

These sanctions are in addition to other actions by the United States and its allies in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, which led to Thousands died and destroyed the cities.

“Two years after the start of this war, the people of Ukraine continue to fight with tremendous courage. But they are running out of ammunition. Ukraine needs more US supplies to hold the line against Russia’s relentless attackswhich is facilitated by weapons and ammunition Iran and North Korea” Biden condemned.

“So the House of Representatives must Pass a bipartisan supplemental national security billbefore it’s too late.” he added.

A general view of the Capitol, home of the United States House of Representatives and Senate. Stephen Shaver/Zuma Press/ContactPhoto/Archive



In this sense, he has called for the completion of the parliamentary process “before it is too late” to provide “urgent” funds to Kyiv. “History is watching. He will not forget the fact of not supporting Ukraine at this crucial moment“, warned the president.

Biden has insisted that the text be pushed forward It also improves the security of the United States And, on the other hand, denying it could benefit Putin: “It’s time to show it The United States stands for freedom and bows to no one“

The American also took the opportunity to highlight that, although Putin may have thought he could “easily” achieve his goals in Ukraine in the face of an unsympathetic international community, “NATO is stronger, bigger and more integrated than ever” And fifty countries have joined a global coalition to support Kyiv.

(With information from Reuters and Europa Press)