Biden and Trump visit US-Mexico border, live: News, images and reactions

White House press secretary Caryn Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden’s trip to the southern border today is “not about politics” and that the president will go to Brownsville, Texas, to hear directly from Border Patrol agents and frontline workers.

Biden has faced heavy criticism for his handling of illegal immigration as record numbers of migrants have crossed the US southern border. His likely opponent in the November general election, former President Donald Trump, has made illegal immigration a key element of his campaign and will visit Eagle Pass, Texas, on Thursday.

“This is not about politics for the president. This is about the American people. The American people will hear directly from President Biden today about what he has done to continue to move forward in addressing this issue and how Republicans stand in the way,” Jean-Pierre told CNN News. said on Central”.

Jean-Pierre said Biden would “listen to the people who are directly affected day in and day out.”

“Again, this is not about politics; this is about coming together bipartisanly to try to address an issue that concerns the majority of Americans. And that’s a failed immigration system that’s been broken for decades and we’re going to deal with that. The border challenges we’re seeing, ” Jean-Pierre added, while Republicans stand in the way of the administration’s desired actions to address the immigration crisis.