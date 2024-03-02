Biarritz offers itself to Pro D2’s leader, Vannes, and relaunches itself in the race to keep up

However, this match, although it allowed the Basques some breathing space, did not lead to a peak in the game, far from it. Under the usual heavy Biarritz rain, with strong gusts of wind, the evening’s 30 players focused mainly on the basics. And when Venez approached the Basque line in the 33rd, for a two-minute pick-and-go sequence, it was Bayerotts who won the duel, holding firm in front of their line. Frustrated despite leading on the scoreboard (0-3), the Bretons saw two of their players come to blows at the break, Charles-Henri Berguet and Karl Chatto, when the former did not reprimand the latter, his captain.