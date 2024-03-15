Beyoncé, Elon Musk… Emmanuel Macron graced Bernard Arnault at the Elysée, among the beau monde present.

Bernard Arnault, CEO of French luxury giant LVMH, world leader in luxury (fashion, leather goods, perfumes, spirits), was decorated with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor by Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday March 13, 2024 at the Elysee. and in the presence of an audience of distinguished guests including American popstar Beyoncé. The latter, who recently revealed that she has suffered from inflammatory bowel disease since childhood, was accompanied by her husband, famous rapper Jay-Z.

American billionaire Elon Musk, who heads the Tesla group and owns Apple.. On the media side, Vincent Bollor, who controls the Canal+ group, responded to the call. Like Xavier Neal. The world of politics was also well represented, with Ministers of Economy Bruno Le Maire, Gérald Darmanin of the Interior Department, Rachida Dati of Culture, as well as former President Nicolas Sarkozy and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo in attendance. . Bernard Arnault’s entire family was present.

Beautiful words from Emmanuel Macron

By achieving this distinction, Bernard Arnault is thus admitted to the highest honor of the Legion of Honor. Remember that he was promoted to Grand Officer in 2011, before being elevated to the rank of Knight of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II the following year, and he is today once again the richest person in the world with an estimated fortune of $230. According to Forbes ranking, ahead of Elon Musk and his $210 billion.

According to information from the Politico site, Emmanuel Macron praised Bernard Arnault’s abilities.Look and make away“,”Control short-term fluctuations“for”Sell ​​the form of eternal French“. The media also reports that the various guests of this evening, held in the Palace Banquet Hall, were treated to Chopin tunes played by pianist Lang Lang, but also with truffled gourres.

Then a small group had dinner at the Elysée. A ceremony held under extremely high security! Mr Arnault, his family, his distinguished guests and for the evening’s finale, which ended around midnight, we could see around sixty vans with tinted windows – some escorted by bikers – entering and exiting the Elysée Palace.