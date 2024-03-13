Beware, these 10 supposedly healthy foods are loaded with sugar!

A dietitian reveals 10 everyday foods we think are healthy but are actually loaded with sugar.

was asked by DoctissimoA liberal dietitian-nutritionist Alexandra Mercier Recently talked about foods that we think are healthy, wholesome and nutritious, but which are actually full of sugar.

As a reminder, sugar can cause addiction, obesity and various other health problems. It is limited Worse than fat Consume daily.

To limit sugar in your diet, avoid candy, soda, sweets, white sugar, too much honey, cakes and pastries, but also foods considered healthy in the collective imagination. Be careful, they are healthy, but in small doses. As with everything, you need sugar in your diet, but avoid too much.

Corn will be full of sugar

According to Alexandra Mercier, corn is one of those foods that is supposed to be healthy, but it is actually very sweet.

“Many people mistakenly consider corn to be a vegetable. It is actually a starchy food Which is also rich in sugars (as a reminder, starchy foods are rich in carbohydrates, which are sugars, editor’s note). That’s why gluten-free products, which are based on corn, are also very sweet.We read.

At least in sweet starchy foods, there are Potatoes, rice or even quinoaPerfect substitutes for corn.

balsamic vinegar

There are many less sweet alternatives to balsamic vinegar for vinaigrettes Cedar Vinegar, the best in our opinion. And according to the dietician, it’s better to avoid consuming as much as possible because balsamic is really saturated in sugars.

Also See: Lower Your Blood Sugar Level: Top 10 Foods!

ready meals

It is not a myth, but besides being perfectadditions And no Preservatives Not necessarily good for your health, prepared foods (in all their forms, including canned or frozen vegetables) are full of sugar.

Also see: Here are 8 foods that make your stomach bloated

Tomato Coulis and Tomato Sauce

We didn’t suspect it, but tomato coulis isn’t necessarily good for your health. Ultimately, it is better to make it yourself with fresh or canned tomatoes. But, generally speaking, know that sugar helps you Limit acidity Tomato is why some manufacturers add it to their tomato sauce.

Also see: Anti-Inflammatory Diet: Top 10 Foods to Adopt!

Oat milk

It is clearly better to favor plant milk over animal milk, we were not made to drink cow’s milk! And in plant milk, it is better to favor Soy milk, in terms of taste, is very close to cow’s milk, but also for the low amount of sugar. For its part, oat milk will be the sweetest in the field.

Rice cake

Contrary to what we think, rice cakes are not a very dietary option. “They have a Very high glycemic index, so they raise blood sugar levels very significantly, once consumed. You can replace it, if you are used to eating it as a snack, with a handful of oilseeds, which will have more benefits.A nutritionist explains.

See also: Gluten-free diet: What foods to put on your plate?

Sushi rice, yes there is a lot of sugar

In France, we consume very little, but we know itDo not abuse. “In fact, it contains very sweet rice, so it is better to eat more fish like sashimi, tuna or salmon to balance your plate, but not too much because it is rich in heavy metals.” We read.

Also see: 10 Foods to Lose Weight Without Starving

sliced ​​bread

to be Better preserved In your cupboard, the sandwich bread is loaded with sugar. This is why you should avoid consuming too much. favor him Baker’s sliced ​​bread Instead, it will be healthier and better tasting!

Musli

No, breakfast muesli, at least in very large quantities, is no better for your health than industrial grains.

According to a dietitian interviewed by Doctissimo, “You have to pay particular attention to what comes with the cereal. The dried fruit Raisins or dried apricots will weigh down the product in sugar, it is better to go with muesli with walnuts or hazelnuts, oilseeds are a better option.

Tip: For breakfast, choose Salt and proteinIt will be very good for you and it will give you energy for the whole morning.

See also: Which food to store vitamins in winter?

Some protein yogurt

“It also contains additives that are best avoided, instead, it is better to favor skier or White cheeseQuite simply”, Dietitian explains. So, beware of high protein yogurt, consume in moderation.

Small clarification from us, the Skier It is not the best for health in the sense that it can disrupt the digestive system due to its high protein content. Animal protein sometimes causes reflux, for example. The best solution is cottage cheese or soy yogurts.

Bonus: Fruits and fruit juices!

It’s a good sugar, of course, but don’t overdo it with fruit. Although sugar is healthy, eating too much fruit will quickly put you over your sugar limit for the day. And it’s worse with fruit juice that may contain it As much or more sugar than Coke.

In short, the moral of this story? Prepare your own recipes with raw products without preparation and try to use alternatives to these products as much as possible!