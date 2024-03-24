Beware of retrograde ejaculation: how to recognize it?

Retrograde ejaculation is an anomaly that many men face, here are the telltale signs.

Now you know more about premature ejaculation and how to last longer in bed. But, there is a very little-known erection phenomenon for men that you should be extremely careful about: Antecedent ejaculation. We explain to you what it is and how to recognize it.

What is retrograde ejaculation abnormality?

In a recent article from Free lunch, we discovered the existence of a common anomaly in these gentlemen, retrograde ejaculation. But, what is it? In fact, it could be an erection problem which means that when you ejaculate, Your sperm goes into the bladder.

This happens when your muscles contract during orgasm. Sperm takes it wrong way. Instead of all coming out during ejaculation, so instead of going out through the urethra, they go inward, into your bladder where the urine is stored.

Possible causes of this problem

This will inevitably come from the opening of The neck of the bladder. It is the part of the body where the bladder and urethra communicate. This is where urine passes when you empty your bladder sphincter (valve that allows urine to pass through). The opening of the bladder flight can be done after a surgical operation, but due to the deformation of this area.

Note that there are other possible causes, but more rare, such as damage Sympathetic nerves Lumbar or a Diabetic neuropathy.

So, when you suffer from premature ejaculation, you ejaculate through the urethra (normally), but part of the sperm leaves. found in urine. Normally, you will pass out the remaining semen by urinating.

Symptoms and possible treatments

Among the symptoms, therefore, are the presence of semen in the urine, Low sperm count During ejaculation, a Rather dry ejaculation, and sometimes pain in the bladder. In general, it does not affect the quality of life much. However, it is recommended to see a doctor to see if this is not the result of a underlying disease.

In terms of treatment, the doctor will definitely advise you Surgical operation If it is not related to another illness. If so, that is the disease that will be treated first. Note that surgery may be refused if it harms you Fertility.