Between sincerity and error, LCI’s column on Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is causing a stir among players.

General channel LCI produced a column to mark the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. However, between factual error and “loyalty”, this section does not appeal to everyone. The editorial team discusses it in this JV Debate.

On the occasion of the release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth this February 29, 2024, LCI prepared a column to present the title. As a reminder, FF7 Rebirth is the 2nd part of the Final Fantasy VII Remake Trilogy (released as a complete game at the time, but on 3 separate discs). FF7 was a major event when it was released in 1997 as it was the first game in the saga to be officially released in France..

Even if this ordinary media outlet’s column was well-intentioned, it didn’t please everyone. Many Internet users have pointed out factual errors and certain biases. ” Like many players, I am tired of being taken for a fool on major television channels » also condemned FKZ. ” Video games are a niche passion so even if, yes, the column isn’t perfect, it’s nice to have normal channels talking about it. » replied Pantha. and in fact, For someone new to the hobby, many concepts like open worlds or the term “remake” can be complicated to understand..

” You can’t tell me the column is perfect when it announces that Final Fantasy is the 3rd video game license because it has sold over 100 million games across all sagas. » FKZ breathes. In debate, he takes examples significantly GTA 5 alone has sold 195 million copies. ” I don’t want to target the journalist who wrote the column, but as we talk about “video games” on prime time channels, it’s either to make a link with tragedy or to make the players look stupid. » also condemns FKZ.

“This kind of reporting remains rare, because every now and then, journalists fall for each other”

However, Pantha points out that viewers who watch television are often not used to video games. for example, The average age for France 2 television news is 63 years and 57 years for TF1 during the 2022-2023 season, according to Médiamétrie. ” Additionally, this type of report remains rare, as whenever journalists have offered it, they have been met by the gaming community. » End of Panthaa.