Best New Beauty Products 2024: Makeup, Skincare and Haircare

Best New Beauty Products Australia March 2024







Virtue Labs reverse damage serum

$87.00 at Sephora Australia

Expanding on one of WHO Damage Reverse Serum from favorite haircare lines, Virtue Labs is a new post-wash step that promises to repair your hair from the inside out.

Featuring the highest percentage of their patented hair-identifying protein Alpha Keratin 60ku, Virtues Damage Reverse Serum instantly smoothes hair while repairing broken keratin bonds and restoring damaged peptides to prevent future damage to your strands.

To use, first wash with Virtue Labs Recovery Shampoo and Conditioner, then follow with Damage Reverse Serum and Healing Oil for soft and healthy hair.

Key Features:

Cream-to-serum formula.

Alpha Keratin shows the highest concentration of 60ku.

Reduces UV damage.

Free from gluten, artificial colors, sulfates, parabens and phthalates.

Cruelty free and vegan.

Available here:







Laneige bouncy and firm sleeping mask

$55.00 at Adore Beauty

Beloved for their viral lip sleeping mask, Laneige’s latest launch, the Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask, is bound to become a new favorite overnight.

Infused with AP Green Tea Lactobacillus, Peony-Collagen Complex and Hydro-Melt Glow Capsules, this luscious cream intensely moisturises, softens and plumps skin while you sleep.

Along with a collection of super hydrating ingredients, the Bouncy & Firm Sleeping Mask also has a relaxing floral scent, making it the perfect bedtime aid.

Key Features:

Suitable for all skin types.

Dermatology test.

Hypoallergenic.

Available here:







Make Up For Ever HD Skin Hydra Glow Foundation

From $32.00 (12mL) at Adore Beauty

If you love a picture-perfect base for your makeup but hate heavy foundations, you’ll be a big fan of Make Up For Ever’s new HD Skin Hydra Glow Foundation.

With an 86% skincare-based formula, this new addition to the HD Skin range is ideal for anyone with dry-normal, mature or sensitive skin. With medium-buildable coverage, this foundation claims to keep skin looking radiant, flawless and hydrated for up to 24 hours.

Key Features:

38 shades.

Available in 12mL and 30mL.

Bright finish.

Infused with hyaluronic acid and glycol for hydration.

Available here:







Burberry Her Petals Limited Edition Eau de Parfum (88mL)

$240.00 at MYER

2024 is already proving to be a big year for fragrance, and Burberry’s limited edition reinvention of fan favorite Her Eau de Parfum has quickly risen to the top of our shopping list.

Featuring notes of wild berry, violet and amber, Burberry Her Petals is a soft, powdery floral perfect for a versatile everyday spritz of sweetness.

Housed in Burberry’s signature heritage bottle, the fragrance is also enhanced with decorative floating rose petals and soft pink glass, making it a great addition to any vanity.

Key Features:

Top Notes: Wild Berries.

Heart Notes: Violet and Jasmine.

Base notes: woody and creamy amber.

Available here:







Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint

$44.00 at Sephora Australia

Since announcing the reinvention of their classic lip and cheek stick, Milk Makeup has been going viral on social media for their new cooling water jelly tint.

Featuring a jelly formula, this long-lasting lip and cheek stain offers a sheer hint of color for a perfectly natural flush. Available in four vibrant shades, this innovative gel stick contains 90% natural ingredients, including aloe and seawater, to help soothe and cool skin.

Key Features:

Available in four shades.

Free from parabens and gluten.

Non-comedogenic and non-acnegenic.

Cruelty free and vegan.

Available here:

Best New Beauty Products Australia February 2024





Alpha-H

Alpha-H Melting Moment Cleansing Balm Sage

$69.95 at Alpha-H

Although Alpha-H Melting Moment Cleansing Balm has long been a staple in many beauty enthusiasts’ skincare routines, we can’t get enough of the new limited-edition scent of this cult favorite cleanser.

Blending spiced pear, sage, and amber for a truly luxurious cleanse, this balm-to-oil cleanser includes Australian flannel flower extract, sandalwood seed oil, and chamomile to remove waterproof makeup and SPF while maintaining your skin’s natural pH balance (plus we (What did. Mention how obsessed we are with the balm’s super cute green?)

Key Features:

Aqueous composition.

For all skin types.

Made from locally sourced botanical ingredients.

Improves skin hydration and barrier function.

Available here:

$69.95 at Alpha-H

$70.00 at Sephora Australia





ghd

ghd chronos hair straightener

$465.00 at GHD

Whether you’re a master of hair straightener curls or just looking for a handy all-in-one hair tool, the ghd Chronos is sure to be the newest Tik Tok Viral hair tool.

This versatile hair straightener promises three times faster styling, 85% more shine and two times less frizz for both sleek and curled styles minus the heat damage.

Featuring ghd’s new HD Motion-Responsive Technology, this styler responds and adapts to your styling movements, with ceramic plates gliding over hair to help you create perfect waves, curls and Matilda Jerf-inspired flicks with ease.

Key Features:

Precise heat monitoring to maintain optimum styling temperature (185˚C).

Ultra-gloss coated ceramic plates.

Ultra-ergonomic rounded barrel for easy styling.

10-minute sleep mode timer.

Available here:

$465.00 at GHD

$465.00 at Adore Beauty

$465.00 at Sephora Australia





Sephora Australia

Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel

$30.00 at Sephora Australia

Selena Gomez, you’ve done it again. This brow gel has already taken the beauty community by storm and has thousands of dedicated fans TikToks, It’s safe to say that Rare Beauty Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel is one of the most hyped new beauty releases for February 2024.

Formulated to resist sweat and oil, this flexible brow gel delivers an on-trend laminated brow look without any stiffness or grit, holding your desired brow style all day long.

Key Features:

Waterproof formulation.

Tested by an ophthalmologist.

Cruelty-free, paraben-free and vegan.

Available here:

$30.00 at Sephora Australia





Oz Hair and Beauty

R+Co Hot Spell Thermotech Blow Out Balm

$51.00 at Oz Hair & Beauty

As much as we love to embrace our naturally salty beach hair during the summer, we have to admit that we still can’t completely give up our favorite hot tools.

Fortunately, this new heat protectant is a great accessory for both natural and styled hair days, with its silky balm texture adding much-needed flexibility to fight frizz and maintain natural curl patterns.

With mustard seed and kiwi oil and willow bark extract, Hot Spell protects your strands at temperatures up to 232˚C.

Key Features:

Plant based ingredients.

Ointment to cream formula.

232˚C heat protection.

Gluten-free, vegan and Leaping Bunny certified cruelty-free.

Available here:

$51.00 at Oz Hair & Beauty





Glossary

Glossier Full Orbit Eye Cream

$53.00 at Glossier

We can’t get enough of Glossier, and since they launched their new picture-perfect pink eye cream in late January, Glossier’s Full Orbit Eye Cream has been making waves on social media.

This luxurious gel-cream formula promises to hydrate, brighten and de-puff your under-eyes, with 100% of customers agreeing that their under-eyes feel instantly refreshed.

Featuring a blend of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and white hawthorn, this super soft eye cream provides a much-needed hint of hydration while also reducing the likelihood of pesky milia.

Key Features:

Dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested.

Suitable for contact lens wearers.

Lightweight gel-cream formula.

Available here:



$53.00 at Glossier