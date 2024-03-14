Best and worst draws for PSG in the quarter-finals

PSG will know their Champions League quarter-final opponents this Friday following a draw conducted by UEFA. Manchester City, big favourites, and hoping to dodge the prospect of finding Dortmund for more advantageous opposition.

Before the departure of Kylian Mbappé during the offseason, PSG are hoping for a great adventure in the Champions League. Still in the running on all fronts, the Parisian club will know its next opponent in C1 this Friday. Conducted by UEFA from 12pm (live on RMC Sport 1), the draw for the quarter-finals (and the tables for the semi-finals and final) could hold a different fate than during the round of 16, where the Parisians inherited Real Sociedad. were

>> All PSG matches in the Champions League are on RMC Sport

After knocking out the Basque club in the previous round, PSG look capable of beating (or almost) any team in Europe this season. “I have no choice on the draw for the Champions League,” Luis Enrique assured this week. “But I’m sure no team wants to come against PSG. No one. In any case, if we think there’s an easy draw, we won’t win anything.”

Manchester City, to avoid the ogre

Officially, therefore, Luis Enrique has no preferred opponent among the other seven who qualified for the continental quarter-finals. But one team stands out when it comes to identifying a rival to avoid: Manchester City. Having easily qualified for the Champions League against the title holders and Copenhagen, the English club are favorites for their own succession. With Erling Haaland still crucial and Kevin De Bruyne back at the fore after missing the first half of the season, the SkyBlues are as intimidating as they are impressive.

This potential clash against the Englishman will spark a great battle between Luis Enrique and his role model, Pep Guardiola. A balanced duel so far between the two coaches, with two wins each.

History taken

Below Manchester City, many of the biggest names in European football seem to be struggling a bit more this season. If he is still effective, Real Madrid, pushed around by Leipzig, does not look as scary as in the past and seems within reach of PSG. Ditto for Barca, far from being regal against Naples and Bayern Munich who are barely digesting their winter crisis.

Behind these three somewhat difficult records, we also find two other ambitious teams: Atlético de Madrid and Arsenal. Here again, Paris will have a real card to play in a possible doubleheader against the Colconeros or the Gunners, both of whom qualified on penalties against Inter and Porto.

Dortmund, the right choice

Less than a month before the quarter-finals, played on April 9-10 for the first leg and 16-17 for the return leg, PSG could also inherit an opponent that is clearly affordable on paper. Having qualified solidly against PSV, Borussia Dortmund look like the weakest opponent in this final Champions League table. Certainly, the Ruhr club is doing better. But PSG know how to outmaneuver this German team.

During the round of 16 in 2019–2020, and despite a controversial return behind closed doors due to Covid-19, PSG overthrew Erling Haaland’s BVB to qualify. On top of that, Paris beat Dortmund in their first European match this season. Winners at Parc des Princes (2-0) during the group stage, the Île-de-France club then confirmed their qualification for eighth thanks to a draw away to Rhine (1-1)… finishing second in the Group of Death behind Dortmund. Be careful, enough to nurture great ambitions.

Which opponent for PSG in the quarter-finals?

Potential Opponents: Manchester City, FC Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Atletico de Madrid, Borussia Dortmund.

Worst draw: Manchester City

Best Draw: Borussia Dortmund

Jean-Guy Lebreton Journalist RMC Sport