Best alternative to Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Honor Magic 6 Pro was unveiled by the Chinese manufacturer at the opening of MWC 2024. Frandroid editorial team was able to test this smartphone which aims to compete with iPhone 15 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Do we recommend the Honor Magic 6 Pro? Here are some answers.

9 /10

Flawless performance

Immense autonomy combined with fast charging

Great versatility Available at

After returning to the European market, Honor has revised its ambitions upwards. The Magic range is available in several models ranging from affordable to high-end. With its brand new flagship, Honor Magic 6 Pro, the manufacturer wants to follow in the footsteps of iPhone 15 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra by offering the best smartphone in the market. Barely unveiled at the opening of MWC 2024, Omar was able to test the smartphone giving it a score of 9/10.

Why Buy Honor Magic 6 Pro in 2024?

Here’s why to buy the Honor Magic 6 Pro, especially against the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

for its daily performance

Like most of the best Android smartphones in early 2024, the Honor Magic 6 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The accompanying configuration of the phone includes 12 GB of RAM as well as 512 GB of internal storage. During our testing, we launched Genshin effect With graphics settings the smartphone pushes to the maximum without flinching. Same for Fortnite Which runs in “epic” mode without the slightest problem. The heat dissipation system is equally efficient. The phone is also Wi-Fi 7 compatible. The only problem is that the software promises tracking with only four versions of Android, where the competition now offers seven years.

For his photo part

If the Honor smartphone’s photo module stands out, the overall performance of the device is really impressive. Three lenses placed at the back provide high-level complementary performance. The 50-megapixel main sensor performs well regardless of the position it is placed in. Photos are rich in detail with faithful colorimetry, even at night. Using the camera’s Pro mode, it is possible to choose the aperture of the diaphragm. The other two sensors are also good (especially the telephoto lens) without glare. It’s the smartphone’s photo versatility that’s welcomed, making it one of the best phones for photography enthusiasts at the start of the year.

For its striking autonomy

So certainly, for a high-end smartphone, it’s not uncommon to see good battery performance. In this case, the Honor Magic 6 Pro has 5600 mAh, which will have “2nd generation Silicon-Carbon” technology inside. During our testing, the smartphone proved resilient enough to provide two full days of battery life. If an 80 W charger is not provided with the product, it is able to recharge the smartphone up to 100% in 50 minutes. 66W wireless charging is also a great asset.

For its beautiful touch screen

As mentioned above, the Honor Magic 6 Pro is particularly attractive due to its efficient technical sheet. One of the components to highlight is its 6.8-inch AMOLED panel. Indeed, it offers a variable refresh rate between 1 and 120 Hz with QHD definition. Our criteria also made it possible to identify some critical pieces of information confirming the good condition of the smartphone. The peak brightness observed is 1300 cd/m2 with an excellent contrast ratio. The average delta E is 3.22, which is close to the target value. In short, this is one of the best displays available today.

What are the weak points of Honor Magic 6 Pro?

Even if the Honor Magic 6 Pro is a well-built smartphone, it still has some negative points that you should be aware of before considering a potential purchase.

First, the software part that we mentioned above: there are only four years of Android updates. Especially since the MagicOS 8 home overlay brings some inconvenience for daily use. We can especially regret the presence of various third-party applications already installed which can be a bit disturbing.

Among other points of contention surrounding the smartphone, the choice of photo block which is a bit too prominent in terms of design. The camera itself has an ultra-wide-angle that is slightly recessed.

Finally, its starting price of 1299 euros can of course be a barrier for those who don’t want to invest so much money in a smartphone.

We suggest you read the full Honor Magic 6 Pro review to know more and help you make your choice.

Who should I recommend the Honor Magic 6 Pro to?

For those looking for an alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

For those who need a versatile camera

Who needs a phone capable of continuous use for two days

For those who want to play on their smartphone

For those who love flashy styles

