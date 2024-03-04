Berlin refuses to recall its ambassador to Moscow

The German ambassador to Russia was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian agencies reported on Monday (March 4). A charge was denied by Berlin a few hours later. “Our ambassador had a long-planned meeting with the Russian Foreign Ministry this morning”A spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry told the press.

This statement by Russian media comes after the broadcast on Russian social networks of an alleged exchange between several German officials on the delivery of weapons to Ukraine. But as of Saturday, Berlin confirmed that the recording was authentic and that it was “blocked”. Find out Vladimir Putin “to destabilize us, to make us insecure”German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said. that “Part of the information warfare that Putin is waging”, he added. Follow our live stream.

Secret conversations between German officials leaked. Russian media broadcast recordings of senior German officials discussing the delivery of arms to Kiev for a strike on Crimea. The Russian head of state seeks “to destabilize us, to make us insecure”German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said. that “Part of the information warfare that Putin is waging”he added.

“We await the American solution.” Due to the continued blockage of a $60 billion (55.3 billion euro) aid program in the United States, Kiev is facing a shortage of ammunition.“We are waiting for a supply that is important to us”, insisted the Ukrainian president. “Russia has lost fifteen military aircraft since the beginning of Februaryhe added. The more opportunities we have to shoot down Russian planes, the more Ukrainian lives we will save.