Bercy announced that savings would increase to 20 billion euros in 2025

Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy and Finance, in his office in Bercy, Paris, March 5, 2024. Agnes Dherbes / Myop for “The World”.

The normally expert and calm deliberations of the National Assembly’s Finance Committee increasingly resembled the muscular and stormy exchanges that took place in Hemicycle. On Wednesday March 6, for two hours, the Minister of Economy, Bruno Le Maire, and the Minister Representative for the Budget, Thomas Cazeneuve, faced rebukes from the Finance Commissioners of the National Assembly, before facing the Senate. For about three hours.

Bercy’s two ministers came to present their savings program of 10 billion euros in the 2024 budget, which, not being the subject of the reform finance bill, took the form of a decree of cancellation of appropriations, allowing the executive to avoid difficult. Public scrutiny in assemblies where it does not have an absolute majority. Announced on February 18, less than two months after the adoption of the 2024 budget, the savings were justified by lower-than-expected growth forecasts – 1% instead of the 1.4% voted in the budget in autumn 2023. But the use of regulations for savings of this magnitude is extremely rare.

“stupid”, “Denial of Democracy”, “restraint”, “Increasingly authoritarian behavior” “Budget Built on Sand”… Angered by being deprived of debate in the session, the opposition did not hold back its blows against the two Bersi ministers. Alleged delay in adjusting the 2024 budget figures despite warnings from several international organizations about the slowdown. His decisions battle in budget cuts. Criticizing them for still being too optimistic about the year 2024. To risk growth with too tight a policy when the economy is slowing down. Cutting public spending too much, or not enough, and not in the right places. Not to increase taxes, not to reduce tax loopholes.

“Budgets that were not sincere”

“Many of us MPs warned you that this figure (Growth of 1.4% in 2024) Could not be achieved »Eric Cockerell, president of the Finance Committee of the National Assembly (La France Insomis, LFI), immediately attacked, and expressed regret at not having been informed of the measures. “By one fold at 12:28 am.” On February 21, the day before the Council of Ministers. Same tone on the right side: “You presented a budget that was not sincere and you knew it”National Rally (RN) deputy Jean-Philippe Tangue added. “I wonder if you worked like an apprentice sorcerer or an ostrich?” »quipped Les Républicains (LR) MP Véronique Louwagie.

