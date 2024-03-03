Benny Gantz’s visit to the United States infuriates Benjamin Netanyahu

He is ahead of Benjamin Netanyahu in all polls and is one of the leaders of the opposition. Former Israeli Chief of Staff Benny Gantz has been in the War Cabinet since October 11 in what is considered a marriage of convenience. His relationship with Bibi is often strained, but his announcement of a trip to the United States when Netanyahu was not invited angered the Israeli prime minister.

With our correspondent in Jerusalem, Michael Paul

” There is only one Prime Minister and that is me » exclaimed Benjamin Netanyahu after a very lively conversation with Benny Gantz, his partner in the emergency government and his main political rival.

The minister had just announced a trip to the United States during which he is scheduled to meet with Vice-President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other political figures and members of the American Jewish community. On his way back, Gantz is also scheduled to meet with British diplomatic chief David Cameron.

The fury of Benjamin Netanyahu, who asked Israel’s foreign ministry not to accompany him on the trip. A minister close to Netanyahu called Benny Gantz a Trojan horse in the government. A deputy from Likud, the prime minister’s party, sought clarification on the financing of the trip.

Editor of a Left daily Haaretz For his part, he believes that Benny Gantz has now become the Israeli interlocutor of choice for American officials.

