Benjamin Netanyahu unveils his plan for post-war Gaza

Israel’s prime minister has proposed the status of the Gaza Strip after the war against Hamas. In a document submitted to the Israeli Security Cabinet on Thursday, Benjamin Netanyahu predicted that Israel would retain control of security in all Palestinian territories, whether in Gaza or the West Bank.

The document was circulated to members of the Security Cabinet on Thursday February 22 to initiate a discussion on the subject. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has proposed a post-war plan for the Gaza Strip that would see the territory governed by local Palestinian authorities, Israeli media reported on Friday.

The proposal, which Benjamin Netanyahu submitted to the government’s security cabinet on Thursday evening, recalls in its preamble the military’s objectives in Gaza: to dismantle Hamas and Islamic Jihad, and to release all hostages still held.

Gaza’s civil affairs will be managed by “local officials with administrative experience” and who are “not connected to countries or organizations that support terrorism,” The Times of Israel reported, citing key elements of the plan.

The project does not mention the Palestinian Authority, which is in power in the occupied West Bank, but does not explicitly exclude its participation in the management of Gaza.

Also readIsrael’s Defense Minister Unveils Post-War Gaza Plan

“Complete Demilitarization” of Gaza

Even after the war ends, the Israeli army will have the freedom to operate throughout the Gaza Strip to “prevent a resurgence of terrorist activity.”

“The plan stipulates that Israel will proceed with its already ongoing plan to establish a security buffer zone on the Palestinian side of the Gaza Strip border,” the report said, adding that the zone would remain in place “as long as there is security.” is needed.”

This provision contrasts with the vision of the American administration which opposes the reduction of Palestinian territory after the war.

The text also envisages Israeli security control “over the entire area west of Jordan by land, sea and air” to prevent the strengthening of terrorist elements in the (official) West Bank and Gaza Strip and to counter threats (…) to Israel.

It provides for “the complete demilitarization of Gaza beyond what is necessary for the purposes of maintaining order (…)” as well as “the deradicalization of all religious, educational and social institutions in Gaza”.

The plan also provides for the dismantling of the United Nations Agency for the Support of Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), many of whose staff were accused by Israel of participating in the October 7 Hamas attack.

Regarding the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, the plan provides for the “closure” of the border with Egypt to prevent the resumption of any terrorist or smuggling activity.

With AFP and Reuters