Benefits of Oilseeds and Nuts

And this morning, we are interested in the benefits of almonds, almonds, walnuts, hazelnuts, pistachios, but also peanuts which are classified under the category of legumes…

What are their real benefits on our body and mind?

Are these almonds and peanuts really high in fat?

And then we will also see that these foods can be dangerous for allergy sufferers as well.

How to explain a tree nut allergy?

What are the mechanisms of this type of allergy?

What are the symptoms and treatment?

Oilseeds, how many divisions?

The French consume an average of five grams per day when we should be consuming 25 grams… But when we say oilseeds, what are we talking about? Nhan Pham Thi, a pediatrician and allergist at the Neckar Hospital in Paris and a CNRS researcher, explains: ” These include hazelnuts, almonds, pistachios, walnuts, cashews, brazil nuts, macadamia nuts, pecans, almonds, pistachios… We also have soy which is an oilseed protein because it also contains protein. And then there are oilseeds that aren’t nuts like these plants that we extract oil from: grape seeds, or squash seeds, hemp, rapeseed, or sunflower. Please note, groundnut is not an oilseed, but a fruit. »

good fat

Marie-Christine Boutron Rouault, director of research at the Center for Research in Epidemiology and Population Health (CESP), notes that all oilseeds (except Brazil nuts) are low in saturated fat, or “Our Western diet is very rich in saturated fat, especially that which comes from animals. Most oilseeds are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, such as olive oil, oleic acid, a fairly neutral fatty acid. Among polyunsaturated fatty acids, there are two categories called omega three and omega six. For example, the nuts we use a lot at home are especially rich in monounsaturated fatty acids, while oilseeds are rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids, and the most beneficial, walnuts have an omega three ratio. At Omega Six, almost ideal. , close to five. While our diet is rich in Omega 6.”

Good for cardiovascular, cognition and microbiota

Marie-Christine Boutron Rouault continues the list of benefits: “Omega three fatty acids will causes anti-inflammatory aspects in the body. and in addition to cardiovascular health (decreased platelet aggregation, reduced risk of blood clots, etc.) and diabetes, Oilseeds (walnuts, almonds, etc.) also affect cognition, kidney function, and cancer risk. Rich in fiber, they are very interesting Pamper our microbiota. These include almonds, like almonds, mainly Soluble fibers that will favor certain types of microbiota and its envelope better than insoluble fibers, for example for transport. So when you swallow the fruit whole, it is ideal. »

Weight is not the enemy

Marie-Christine Boutron Ruault answers: “It’s all about how we use it. Their richness in fatty acids, protein and fiber will increase the feeling of satiety. A handful is ideal as a snack. This has reduced dinner intake. And if we eat less in the evening meal, we lose weight. »

with:

Marie-Christine Boutron RuaultResearch Director of the Center for Research in Epidemiology and Population Health (CESP), former nutritionist at the Institut Mutualiste Montsouris (IMM) in Paris.

Angel Ferreux-Meght, restaurateur, naturopath, founder in 2012 of La Guinguet d’Angel, a “healthy, delicious and gluten-free” caterer in the 1st arrondissement of Paris. book : 365 Recipes and Tips for Eating Well Naturally, Marabout, 256p. 2022

Eric Birloise, agricultural engineer (Agroparis Tech), former director of the ARAIRE research firm, lecturer, sociologist and food historian. He has published numerous works. Book: Short and big history of vegetables, Quae, 2020, 176 p., 2022

From Nhan Pham, pediatrician and allergist at Necker Hospital in Paris, researcher at CNRS and teacher at Paris-City University (formerly Paris-Descartes). Member of the Scientific Committee of Revue Française d’Allergologie, official organ of the French Society of Allergology (SFA).

Chronicles

“So There You Go” by Adrian Chaboche