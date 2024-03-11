Bendall’s Tale: Our take on a game from the League of Legends universe

Bandal Tale is a new enchanted game from the League of Legends universe, available now and where you enter the magical universe of Runeterra! Play as a quirky yordle to celebrate togetherness through discovery and reconciliation, rebuilding bonds and memorable parties. We tested it, we tell you!

In the magical universe of RuneterraA new chapter opens with Bandal Tel ! A game developed by riot gamesFrom the universe of League of LegendsWaiting for you from February 21, 2024 pc And Nintendo Switch. An adventure that invites players to take on the role of a shy yardel from Maille, an island both cozy and isolated, with a great passion for knitting.

Bandal Tale Trailer:

With 101 years of learning coming to an end, a quest of discovery is required to discover what lies beyond the mysterious portal. Bendall. But when one party goes rogue, causing portals to break and chaos to ensue, the mission to restore harmony falls upon you. by Bandal TelImmerse yourself in an epic story that asks you to rebuild bonds, restore magical islands, and organize memorable festivities to bring closure to this shattered community.

Yordles, these charming and fluffy beings, embody the spirit of Bandal Tel. originates from Bandal City, these magical and whimsical creatures are the real stars of this adventure. Known for their cheerful nature and intrinsic need to form social connections, Yardels remind us of the importance of togetherness and friendship.

in Bandal Tel, each player contributes to the development of Yardels by organizing parties, repairing islands and actively participating in community life. The gaming experience is designed to be relaxing and immersive, providing the perfect getaway to unwind after a long day or enjoy sporadic moments of relaxation throughout the day.

Our take on Bendle Tale: So, what is this “spin-off” worth? League of Legends ? Bandal Tel Surprisingly, and in a very positive way. Story-wise, this is really cute: after a party that goes wrong and sends several Yardels across the archipelago, you must travel and find your missing friend, while solving the many problems experienced by the people you encounter. A comprehensive software, even offers to create your own A non-binary yordle. The plot is dense, there are many things to do on the various islands… enough to promise you the best hours of the game. Graphically speaking, Bandal Tel It stands out for its unique aesthetic, combining a charming pixelated style with adorable characters that add to the sweetness of the experience. It reminds us of many video games released years (if not decades) ago, all in a super colorful world. In short, very beautiful, although it may not please everyone. side Gameplay, is also particularly interesting. The game offers various “game modes” in the game, making the experience particularly motley, varied and dynamic. Sometimes a fashion chef cooking mamma, sometimes a party organizer or even a cultivator, offers many mobile games… Players are invited to explore, harvest and create this magical world, like seeds, fish and gadgets to create amazing inventions and throw unforgettable parties. Using different resources. Just enough to vary the fun and never get bored… mods that are woven into the story as well, making the whole thing complete. Another strong point: the ability to revolutionize game performance Skill trees. In this way you must recover a kind of magical energy to fill the orbs, orbs that will be necessary for you to learn abilities. It is well thought out and allows you to learn skills regularly, even quickly. In short, a great game, especially addictive too, that will satisfy many of you.

Each island in Bandle hides its own secrets and resources, inspiring players to explore and discover. therefore, Bandel Tales It’s not just a game, it’s an invitation to be part of a vibrant community, contribute to the happiness of Yordles, and discover the hidden wonders of Runeterra. On your keyboard and Joy-Con!

This page may contain AI-assisted elements, more information here.